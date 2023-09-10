Calvin Ridley is back and already on the board. The Jacksonville Jaguars traded for the star wide receiver to give Trevor Lawrence a big-time target. So far, so good, as Ridley hauled in multiple passes and scored a touchdown in his first taste of football action in years.

On the Jaguars' second drive of the season, Lawrence and Ridley connected for a 24-yard gain. After a few plays that picked up chunks of yards, including gains of five and three yards respectively from the newbie, Lawrence connected with Ridley in the back of the end zone after scrambling away from a collapsed pocket. Ridley was, of course, elated after making the play.

Calvin Ridley hasn’t played since Week 6 of the 2021 season. He stepped away from that season, citing mental health concerns stemming from a foot injury and his home being the target of a burglary. He lost his 2022 season due to a season-long suspension over gambling. The Jaguars acquired him via trade from the Atlanta Falcons despite his suspension, stashing him for the 2023 season.

Ridley almost lost a fumble after gaining 15 yards but was ruled down. He's up to 55 yards already at the time of this article's publishing. Lawrence has plenty of solid options in Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Zay Jones and Travis Etienne but so far, he and Ridley have been the whole show for Jacksonville. Their connection is why many believe the Jags should win the AFC South.

The Colts responded to the Jaguars' scoring drive with a long one of their own. Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson capped it off with a short rushing touchdown.