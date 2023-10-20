Trevor Lawrence held his head high after he led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a tightly contested game against the Derek Carr-led New Orleans Saints. They dominated all throughout and prevented a looming comeback from the Saints. Everything was going well, especially for the former Clemson football legend. He unveiled his feelings on getting five wins and two losses during his latest statement, via Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union.

“Part of the reason why I wanted to play was because I had a bad taste in my mouth every time I left New Orleans. So, it feels good to get a win,” were the thoughts that came out of Trevor Lawrence after he finally notched a win against the Saints.

The Jaguars quarterback did it in spectacular fashion with the help of his secondary. Lawrence had an easy time in the pocket without having thrown an interception throughout the whole four periods of the game. He completed 20 passes on 29 attempts. This also got him 204 passing yards and a touchdown.

Whenever the Saints' quarterback was blitzed inside, he was able to carry the ball and rush it towards the 10-yard line. This got him 59 rushing yards with a 7.4 average on eight carries. This even led the team in the running statistics which showed how much he poured his heart out to get his first win with the Jaguars in New Orleans. Currently, the former Clemson football star has a win and two losses against the Derek Carr-led squad. Will he be able to break even in their next face-off?