Another week of Jacksonville Jaguars football, another not so pretty win. That hardly matters in the grand scheme of things, though, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence battled through a knee injury to help the team finally edge out the New Orleans Saints, 31-24 on Thursday night.

Sure, the Jags (5-2) were handed a major break late in the game, but their tenacity continues to shine through. Lawrence connected with wide receiver Christian Kirk for a 44-yard touchdown in what turned out to be the winning drive. Clutch showings are starting to become more routine for Jacksonville.

Aside from a blowout loss at home to the Houston Texans, the Jaguars are beating the teams fans expect him to, and even some they don't. Dating back to last season, this squad is steadily rising up the NFL hierarchy. Lawrence explained why he thinks the franchise has been able to make such strides so quickly, only two years removed from being in complete disaster territory.

“Just belief throughout the whole team, from ownership all the way down to every player on the team, staff and support staff,” the former No. 1 overall draft pick said postgame, via the Jaguars. “We’ve got the right guys. We’ve got a locker room full of great guys that are not selfish. They play for each other…And when we come together, it's special.”

Although Lawrence is expressing a sentiment shared by almost every good team, his words should put a huge smile on fans' faces. Organizational competency has not been so easily attainable in Jacksonville for much of the last decade-and-a-half. The Jaguars were unable to build off a landmark 2017-18 campaign and quickly sunk into obscurity. Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, strong decision-making, capable personnel and a promising franchise QB have all combined to seemingly create a proud football culture.

Trevor Lawrence was 20-29 for 204 passing yards and a touchdown in the narrow victory over the Saints. He added another 59 yards on the ground. The 24-year-old, like many signal-callers this year, is not posting monster numbers, but his play is translating to success on the field. And that speaks to the cohesion of this underrated group.