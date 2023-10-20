The Jacksonville Jaguars ended their years of futility at the Caesars Superdome after they beat the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on TNF.

The Jaguars' social media team re-tweeted a post from ESPN NFL reporter Ed Werder on Thursday. Prior to the game, Werder pointed out the Jaguars had never won in three road games at the Superdome.

Not only that, but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence also lost just two games in 36 appearances as Clemson football quarterback. Those two losses happened at the Superdome.

Werder ended his tweet with a question that read, “Do you believe in voodoo?”

The Jaguars' social media team gave him a succinct, one-word answer after Jacksonville won on TNF.

Trevor Lawrence led the Jaguars to victory over the Saints at the Superdome

Lawrence shook off a sprained left knee which he suffered in the Jaguars' 31-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. He passed for 204 yards and one touchdown as Jacksonville won for the fifth time in seven games.

Trevor Lawrence's pivotal 44-yard touchdown pass to Christian Kirk broke a 24-24 tie with just 3:08 left in the game. Jacksonville got off to a 14-3 start thanks to two Travis Etienne touchdowns. However, turnovers and penalties allowed the Saints to tie the game in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars hadn't just been 0-3 at the Superdome prior to their Week 7 game against the Saints. They hadn't beaten New Orleans since 2003 when Byron Leftwich was their starting quarterback. Jacksonville ended that 20-year futility with a resounding win on TNF.

Trevor Lawrence said after the game Jacksonville's team chemistry and selflessness bodes well for their performance this season.

“We've got the right guys. We've got a locker room full of great guys that are not selfish. They play for each other. And when we come together, it's special,” Lawrence said.

They certainly showed that in their win over the Saints on TNF.