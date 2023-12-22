Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gets bleak update for Bucs game

It was almost a month ago when the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking like a potential AFC sleeper in the NFL playoffs. Now, they are in danger of missing the postseason entirely after losing three straight games. The latest injury update on Trevor Lawrence will have fans pulling out their hair ahead of a Week 16 road matchup versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 24-year-old quarterback remains in concussion protocol and is therefore unlikely to suit up on Christmas Eve, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The renowned insider explained how it is extremely rare for a player diagnosed with a concussion to miss practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and still get cleared for action over the weekend.

This brutal development means that Jacksonville is expected to turn to veteran backup CJ Beathard, with their potential AFC South title and postseason aspirations relying heavily on this inter-conference clash. Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers have found new life after taking advantage of a soft spot on their schedule and should now smell blood in the water in Raymond James Stadium this Sunday.

Like many NFL quarterbacks this season, Lawrence is not exactly filling up the stat sheets (3,525 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions), but he has proven to be a successful leader most of the way. The 2022 Pro Bowl selection is displaying more poise and inspiring more confidence in 2023. He is wavering, though, since suffering an ankle injury in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

Still, Jaguars fans are desperate for Trevor Lawrence to take the field in Tampa Bay. The nerves and superstitions will be at full force during these next crucial couple of days.