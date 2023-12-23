Will Trevor Lawrence play on Sunday?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in serious need of a victory on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid their three-game losing skid. And to make matters worse, they may be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence is listed as questionable and as Doug Pederson said Friday, he won't suit up if he's not cleared from concussion protocol by Saturday afternoon when the team leaves for Tampa, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. CJ Beathard would be in line to start if Lawrence can't go.

The quarterback suffered the head injury during the Jaguars' 23-7 Sunday Night Football loss to the Baltimore Ravens and didn't practice all week until Friday, where he was limited. Concussions aren't something to take lightly therefore Jacksonville will be very cautious with their franchise cornerstone.

Lawrence is having a respectable season for the 8-6 Jags, completing 65.9% of his passes for 3,525 yards and 18 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He's also run for 4.8 yards per carry and four scores. Jacksonville is very much in the playoff hunt, sitting at the top of the AFC South at the moment.

But, without Lawrence healthy, they aren't the same team. Beathard has only attempted 14 passes all year long and doesn't exactly have a ton of experience. The hope will be for Lawrence to play in Week 16. The Jaguars don't have the most difficult schedule to finish up the campaign, facing the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans next after visiting the Buccaneers. More likely than not, Jacksonville should return to the playoffs with Lawrence leading the way.