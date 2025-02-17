In each of Trevor Lawrence's four seasons as the starting quarterback in Duval County, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had a different pass-catcher lead the team in receiving yards. With the emergence of Brian Thomas, who led all NFL rookies in receiving last season with 1,282 yards, this may change, but the point here is that since Jacksonville used the 1st overall pick on Lawrence in the 2021 NFL Draft, his supporting cast has been in flux.

Consistency and familiarity, along with top-tier talent, is the key for creating fertile ground in which any quarterback can continue to improve, excel, and grow in the NFL. The Lawrence-to-Thomas pairing is one that Jags fans hope they'll be able to see for years to come, but why stop there if you're trying to put Trevor Lawrence in the best position possible to take the franchise to heights it's never reached before? Why not bring in another familiar face… one who Lawrence played alongside in a consecutive National Championship games while at Clemson?

While recent reports indicate that the Cincinnati Bengals plan to use the franchise tag on wide receiver Tee Higgins, it's still theoretically possible that Higgins could avoid a second consecutive franchise tag and instead become a free agent. And if that's the case, Trevor Lawrence is already preparing a pitch to reunite with his former star receiver.

“Tee is awesome, we have a history for sure so that guy, no matter where he goes, obviously I’d love to be throwing to him again, but no matter where he goes, he’s going to be a star,” Lawrence told Kay Adams. Lawrence went onto explain that he understands that staying in Cincinnati on a lucrative long-term deal along with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase would likely be Higgins' priority, but he left the door open for the former Clemson Tiger to come to Jacksonville in case the Bengals were unwilling to use the franchise tag and eventually make that financial commitment.

“If everything goes well I’m sure he wouldn’t want to leave, but if that wasn’t the case I think would definitely be up next as far as Tee and our relationship and what we’ve done in the past. We’ve played together for 2 years, had a lot of success in college and we could definitely do that again. Jacksonville I think is a pitch in of itself as far as places to live. You’re in Florida, no state income tax, a lot of good things.”

Jacksonville's lack of a general manager likely complicates things, but hey, no state income tax isn't something to scoff at.