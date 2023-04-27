Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multi-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Cam Robinson has been with the Jaguars since he was drafted in 2017, and is a key protector for Trevor Lawrence on the offensive line. He signed a three-year $54 million extension with the team last offseason, according to Spotrac, and was scheduled to have a cap hit that is just over $22 million in 2023. It will be intriguing to see how the Jaguars attempt to fill the void or Robinson during his absence. Trevor Lawrence might be dealing with a compromised offensive line to start the season.

According to the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy, the suspension could vary, via Sportskeeda. The use of a masking agent is a two-game suspension. The use of steroids, stimulants, or HGH is a four-game suspension. An attempt to manipulate a test is a six-game suspension. A second violation is 10 games, and a third violation can be a season-long suspension or more.

The amount of games that Robinson will miss is unknown. It could be a two-game suspension for using a masking agent, or it could be four or six games depending on whether he just tested positive, or tried to manipulate the test.

The Jaguars had a successful season in 2022, making a late run to the playoffs, ultimately losing a close game to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The Jaguars will look to build on that in 2023, and they will have to do so without Robinson for multiple games.