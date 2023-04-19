When the Jacksonville Jaguars added then suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley during the 2022 trade deadline, they were hoping to add an elite weapon to their Trevor Lawrence offense. Now as he makes his return to the field, he looks prepared to make an impact from day one.

As the Jaguars OTA’s are underway, Trevor Lawrence took the time to talk about what he has seen from Calvin Ridley during their short time together. It appears that the two are already forming a connection on the field.

“He’s hungry, he’s excited to be here. He’s got the right attitude. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve noticed. And on the field, he’s a freak. Just the way he runs out, how explosive he is. Great hands, seems like’s he’s picking stuff up. Obviously, we just started but it seems like he’s picking it up pretty quickly,” said Trevor Lawrence

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Lawrence added, “He has that experience, he’s played for a few years. He’s used to having some new systems, having to learn that, and some stuff obviously carries through offenses but he’s been great. I’m just excited to have him be a part of our room. It seems like he’s really gelling with the guys great. It’s not the hardest group to gel with. Christian (Kirk), Zay (Jones), all those guys are awesome. They treat guys well and have kind of brought him in. It’s going well and he seems super hungry and ready to go.”

The Jaguars have already assembled an offense full of strong options. With Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram through the air, Trevor Lawrence has played well. Now with the addition of Ridley, they will have another strong option. Based on Lawrence’s comments, it appears that Ridley will be a strong option in this offense.