Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars had a breakout campaign in 2022-23, and the young quarterback is excited about the future in Florida.

“I have a lot more confidence in where we’re going moving forward,” Lawrence told Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “We have our coach, we’ve got a lot of our guys coming back on offense, defense.”

The Jags gave the Kansas City Chiefs all they could handle in the AFC Divisional Round, ultimately losing 27-20 to Patrick Mahomes’ powerhouse squad on Jan. 21.

The 23-year-old Lawrence was selected to the Pro Bowl as an alternate in his second year, after leading the team to a 9-8 record and helping mount an incredible 27-point comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild card game.

After a 4-13 season in 2021, the Jaguars looked invigorated this season, especially in the back half. After starting the year 4-8, the team racked up five straight wins to secure the AFC South title. Lawrence hopes the team can build on that momentum next season.

“We were 4-8, and we knew we would pretty much have to win the rest of our games to have a shot in the playoffs, and we did,” Lawrence said. “We always had that belief in ourselves, but it is cool.”

Lawrence threw for 1,279 yards with eight touchdowns over those last five contests, leading into the miraculous win over the Chargers for the team’s first playoff win since 2017.

“Really just excited for the future,” Lawrence said. “This time last year, didn’t really know what was going to happen. Didn’t know who the coach was going to be. Obviously, didn’t have a great year. So now, we just have that confidence moving forward. Got our first playoff win in a long time. Just to build off that next year is what we’re excited about.”

With the 25th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft and Calvin Ridley set to play for the team next year after his addition at the deadline, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping for even more success next season.