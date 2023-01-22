Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. Lawrence took to Twitter after the game to share a bold promise with fans.

“Tough night. Thank you to everyone that was with us on this ride. We will be back . #DUUUVAL,” Lawrence wrote.

Trevor Lawrence displayed improvement from a performance and leadership standpoint this season. Although Jacksonville was ultimately defeated by Kansas City, the future is bright. Jaguars’ head coach Doug Pederson expressed his confidence in the young quarterback following the game.

“I feel like we’re close. Obviously, we got the right leader in Trevor (Lawrence), feel really good about him,” Pederson said during his postgame press conference. “What he’s done, how he’s played this season.”

The Jaguars had opportunities to win this game. But a number of mistakes led to their ultimate downfall. Trevor Lawrence went 24-39 through the air with a touchdown and an interception. The INT proved costly as it came towards the end of the game. But it was a Jamal Agnew fumble, which came in the red zone during the 4th quarter, that initially killed the Jaguars’ momentum.

The Jaguars feature a young core of players with potential. They’ve now tasted the playoffs and expect to be back next year, as Lawrence wrote in his tweet. They will be an interesting team to keep tabs on moving forward.

For now, Jacksonville will turn their focus to the offseason and preparing for the 2023 campaign.