Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had never lost in a Saturday game … until their divisional round showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs that is.

Prior to their meeting with the Chiefs, Lawrence was 34-0 in his collegiate and NFL career in Saturday games. Granted that there aren’t much Saturday matches to play in the NFL, it’s still a wild record that highlights how dominant Lawrence can be.

Lawrence played his first Saturday game in the NFL this 2022 back in Week 18. Unsurprisingly, he stepped up big time to help the Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 and claim the AFC South title. And who could forget their incredible Wild Card round comeback? Jacksonville trailed the Los Angeles Chargers 27-7 at halftime and it didn’t help that Lawrence had four turnovers at that point already, but the young QB helped the team engineer a comeback for the 31-30 win.

That victory over the Chargers only further fueled the talks about Lawrence’s Saturday dominance. Unfortunately, all good things come to an end, and that was the case for Lawrence as he faced a hill he couldn’t climb in Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Kansas City proved to be too much for Jacksonville, even with Mahomes getting injured early and needing to exit before returning in the second half. Lawrence had just one touchdown and threw one interception in the contest. As for Mahomes, he made two touchdowns on 22-of-30 passing for 195 yards.

Despite the loss, though, Lawrence and the Jaguars deserve some credit for going so far after being the worst team in the NFL in 2021.