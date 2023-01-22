Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20.

It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs missed the services of Patrick Mahomes due to injury. The Jaguars’ comeback attempt late in the fourth quarter was also sabotaged by a Trevor Lawrence interception that virtually doomed any chance for Jacksonville to come away with a victory.

Notwithstanding how their season ended, the Jaguars should still like what they saw overall from Lawrence, who’s started to finally come into his own in the NFL in his second season in the pros. Trevor Lawrence also showed a glimpse of how fit he is to be the leader of the Jaguars for years to come with a touching gesture following the loss to the Chiefs.

Trevor Lawrence left the field, then waited to congratulate every teammate he could before heading to the locker room. That's leadership 👏 (via @MiaOBrienTV) pic.twitter.com/biBvxu7vil — ESPN (@espn) January 22, 2023

In just his second season under center for the Jaguars, Lawrence led the team to win the AFC South division title. The Jaguars did it by winning all of their last five games in the 2022 NFL regular season, built on the backs of Lawrence’s strong play. They also won a playoff game for the first time in years when they pulled off a massive come-from-behind victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Against the Chiefs, Lawrence passed for 217 yards and a touchdown with an interception on 23 of 39 completions. He also rushed three times for 26 yards.