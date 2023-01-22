Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are still rolling. The Chiefs are headed to the AFC Championship Game after a thrilling 27-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars, and they did it despite Mahomes suffering an ankle injury right in the very first quarter of the contest.

Mahomes temporarily left the game after hurting his ankle in the opening period but returned just in time to further stabilize the Chiefs, who still found success with Chad Henne on the field.

Patrick Mahomes allayed fears about his status for the AFC Championship Game by expressing extreme confidence in his status for that contest.

“I’ll be ready to go,” Patrick Mahomes said to NBC just after he helped the Chiefs muster enough to take the Jaguars out of Super Bowl contention.

Mahomes completed 22 of his 30 throws against the Jaguars for 195 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. While he was out, Henne engineered a fantastic drive that ended in a touchdown score for Kansas City, which is now just two wins away from winning its second Super Bowl win in the Patrick Mahomes era.

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Chad Henne

Chiefs studs and duds from NFL Divisional Round win over Jaguars

Steve Silverman ·

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Chiefs

Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future

Rexwell Villas ·

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes injury

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and running back Isiah Pacheco also contributed huge performances. Kelce was as dependable as ever, as he finished with 98 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 14 catches and 15 targets, while Pacheco racked up 95 receiving yards on 12 carries.

Patrick Mahomes will have several days to further heal from his injury before the Chiefs face the winner of the other AFC Divisional Round showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills.