The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting set for the preseason to begin when they take on the Dallas Cowboys this Saturday. Prior to the game, the Jaguars released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2023 season Wednesday.

Right tackle Anton Harrison was the only rookie who made first team on the depth chart, but that makes sense given he was the Jaguars only first-round pick this year and has had a strong camp. While Harrison's spot is secure on the roster, he will still want to continue to have a strong showing in the preseason.

This will leave several of the late round draft picks fighting for spots with each other and the other players at the bottom of the roster. This includes rookie wide receiver Parker Washington. The Jaguars took Washington in the sixth round out of Penn State, where he recorded 1,920 receiving yards in 32 games with the team.

Washington is fighting for a spot in the slot, and is currently listed behind Christian Kirk and Jamal Agnew, both who are shoe-ins. The Jaguars have one of their best receiving groups in years with Kirk, Calvin Ridley, and Zay Jones all starting, leaving competition fierce for the backup roles.

Washington spoke on learning from the veteran receivers, saying, “It's a blessing. I don't take that lightly every day. I'm learning from them. They're great players and they aren't holding anything back. They have an answer to every question I have and sometimes have something to tell me without me asking them. I appreciate that. I'm watching them really closely. I pick something up from them daily,” per Brian Sexton of the Jaguars official website.

Where Washington will likely secure a spot on the field is the role of backup kick/punt returner to Agnew, which he's currently listed at on the depth chart. While Agnew will presumably still be the main return guy, Washington could fill in to give Agnew a break. However, it will be crucial for Washington to secure the ball and avoid any muffs if he does see return snaps in his preseason appearance.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Running back Snoop Conner is also on the roster bubble and his position on the team is certainly in jeopardy if he doesn't have a strong preseason showing. The Jaguars drafted Conner in the fifth round out of Ole Miss in 2022. He had limited playing time in his rookie season and rushed for just 42 yards despite appearing in eight games. His yards per carry was a measly 3.5 and he scored his lone touchdown in week 17 when they faced the Houston Texans, leaving the Jaguars questioning his future with the team.

Conner was listed as the fifth running back on the depth chart out of six. The Jaguars have shown many signs that they are not sure about Conner including drafting Tank Bigsby in the 3rd round this year and signing D'Ernest Johnson in free agency, per Carlos Sanchez of Black and Teal. Both Bigsby and Johnson are already ahead of Conner. Also in the mix is former 49ers back JaMycal Hasty who currently comes in third on today's depth chart. All five are looking to back up and play a role in the committee with third-year rusher Travis Etienne, who will take the starting role again.

For Snoop Conner, the signing of Johnson and drafting of Bigsby could easily make him the odd one out if he doesn't impress in preseason.