The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Buffalo Bills during a Week 5 matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Jaguars gained a total of 315 receiving yards and 196 rushing yards during the International Series win. Jacksonville receiver Calvin Ridley led the Jaguars with 122 receiving yards on seven receptions. Six Jaguars, including linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and cornerback Tre Herndon, registered a quarterback hit against the Bills. Cornerback Darious Williams picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen with 13:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

“Our goal obviously is 1-0 each week. It started last week against the Falcons, and we found a way to win that one,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said, via Jaguars Senior Writer John Oehser. Then against a really good, hot Bills team today, and found a way again. Great team effort, but definitely feels good. Still a lot of football ahead of us, but we accomplished our immediate goal, and that was to win two games over here.”

The Jaguars will face the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. EDT in EverBank Stadium on Oct. 15. The Colts took down the Tennessee Titans in a 23-16 win at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 5. Indianapolis running back Zack Moss led the Colts with 165 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Receiver Josh Downs nearly broke the 100-receiving-yard mark as he caught all six of his targets.

What are some bold predictions for the Jaguars when they face the Colts on Sunday?

3. Trevor Lawrence will record at least 250 passing yards

Lawrence ended the Jaguars win over Buffalo with 315 passing yards and one passing touchdown. He completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts. The one-time Pro-Bowler threw a six-yard touchdown pass to receiver Zay Jones with 6:59 remaining in the first quarter. Lawrence has gained a total of just under 1,260 passing yards throughout the 2023 season, including 241 yards against the Colts during a 31-21 win in September.

The Colts have allowed 1,314 passing yards during the 2023 season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them at 30th in the NFL behind the Jaguars, Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. They have allowed 300 passing yards or more twice this season. Indianapolis allowed a season-high 337 passing yards during a 31-20 win over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

2. Travis Etienne Jr. will earn at least 90 rushing yards

Etienne garnered 136 rushing yards on 26 carries against the Bills, a season-high for the former first-round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft. He scored two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 35-yard touchdown run with 2:56 remaining in the quarter. He added on 48 receiving yards on four receptions. Etienne is currently in fifth place in the NFL with 396 rushing yards this season, according to NFL.com. He ranks ahead of New York Jets running back Breece Hall, Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner.

Etienne may play a key role for the Jaguars against a Colts defense that is 19th in the NFL with 596 rushing yards allowed. The Texans gained a total of 52 rushing yards against Indianapolis in Week 2. They allowed 150 rushing yards or more in a win over the Baltimore Ravens and a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

1. The Jaguars will defeat the Colts by a 1-score margin

The Jaguars will have to find a way to continue their recent winning streak after proving victorious over the Bills and the Atlanta Falcons. Getting Jacksonville's receiving core in a consistent rhythm early on may be an important part of a potential win over Indianapolis. Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley highlighted the Jaguars receiving core during a Tuesday media availability.

“Well, every week there are challenges, right? I mean last week we talked about a couple of their receivers and now this week it will be the same,” Bradley said, via Colts Contributing Writer Raven Moore. “This is a really, really good receiving core. They've got multiple ways to hurt you in the passing game. So, it will be a great challenge for them. So, it's a whole new set of issues that come up and it's that preparation part. They've got to study the receivers.

“I think one thing is studying the scheme and that's what DBs do. They study the scheme, but for corners, it's also the types of releases, the style of routes they run. So, it's that individual time that they need to spend watching the receivers that I think we have to keep building with those younger guys.”

The Jaguars must create a balanced offensive attack while slowing down running back Jonathan Taylor on defense. If they can, they may take a victory at home before they face the New Orleans Saints in Caesars Superdome on Oct. 19.