Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan is reportedly angry with his team after an 0-3 start. The Jaguars suffered a blowout 47-10 loss on the road on Monday against the Buffalo Bills. Jacksonville was never in the game, as the Bills led 34-4 at the half. Following the blowout loss, Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey said a source told him owner Shad Khan is angrier than ever. That means head coach Doug Pederson's job could be on the line if this slide continues.

“Someone close to #Jaguars owner Shad Khan to me tonight says this is: “angrier than I have ever seen Shad, He is usually a reserved, kind gentleman. Not tonight,” Harvey reported.

Following their blowout loss to the Bills, Jacksonville is 0-3, and their playoff hopes are slim. Dating back to last season, the Jaguars have lost four straight games and are 2-8 in their previous ten games. Jacksonville is also 0-8 in quarterback Trevor Lawrence's last eight starts. Things are a mess for the Jaguars, and if things don't turn around soon, Pederson's job could be in jeopardy.

Whether Pederson is on the hot seat, Jacksonville must stop bleeding before it's too late. That means change could be coming to the Jaguars, even at quarterback.

What changes can the Jaguars make?

After the loss to the Bills, Pederson was noncommittal on Lawrence remaining as Jacksonville's starting quarterback.

“There has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything,” Pederson said. “Everything's on the table, let's call it, and those are all things that I have to look at. We have to look at them as a staff and make the adjustments.”

This season, Lawrence has thrown for 560 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Lawrence says he needs to improve as a quarterback, but Pederson isn't sure of the fix.

“This is who we are right now, and it's not very good,” Pederson said. “We have to be honest with ourselves, and I've got to be honest with myself and just keep plugging away.

“We've got the right guys. The right guys and the right leaders are in the room. I've got to figure out a way to get more out of them, and it's not more from practicing harder, longer. It's just getting more, whether it's leadership during games, how they address the team, whatever that looks like. Those are the things I got to figure out.”

Lawrence, signed by the Jaguars to a five-year extension deal worth $275 million last June, went 21-of-38 for only 178 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception while also getting sacked four times for a loss of 36 yards. In contrast, Bills quarterback Josh Allen tossed four touchdowns in the first half alone.

Whether it is time for Jacksonville to push the panic button or not, it's clear that the losing can't continue if they are to make a play for a postseason spot.