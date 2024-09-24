The Jacksonville Jaguars are still winless after three weeks of football in the 2024 NFL regular season. If they are to turn things around soon, some changes seem to be needed. But whether that also means benching Trevor Lawrence for another quarterback is something that remains to be seen. If anything, Jags head coach Doug Pederson, at the very least, isn't ruling out such a big move following his team's brutal 37-point beatdown at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

“There has to be changes, whether it's play design, personnel, everything,” Pederson said following Jacksonville's 47-10 loss at Highmark Stadium, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “Everything's on the table, let's call it, and those are all things that I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff and make the adjustments,” Pederson added.

Pederson was asked if there would be some tinkering to be done on how the starting lineup is shuffled — including the quarterback position — but the head coach simply provided a general answer.

“You say everything is on the table, we've got to take a look at injury,” he said. “Tonight, we had some guys injured. Could be moved that way. Could be performance. It's all things we have to evaluate as we move forward.”

Jaguars are winless in last eight Trevor Lawrence starts

It has been a while since the Jaguars tasted success with Lawrence under center. Not only is Jacksonville 0-3 to start the season, but the Jags have also gone 0-8 in Lawrence's last eight starts, dating back to the 2023 NFL campaign. The last time the Jags won with Lawrence was back in Week 12 of the 2023 season when they eked out a 24-21 win against the Houston Texans on the road. The Jaguars have won a game since, but that was when Lawrence was sidelined by a shoulder injury and CJ Beathard started for the team in a 26-0 drubbing of the Carolina Panthers in Week 17 of last season.

In the loss to the Bills, Lawrence, who was signed by the Jags to a five-year extension deal worth $275 million last June, went 21-of-38 for only 178 passing yards and a touchdown with an interception while also getting sacked four times for a loss of 36 yards. In contrast, Bills quarterback Josh Allen tossed four touchdowns in the first half alone.

Whether it is time for the Jags to push the panic button or not, it's clear that the losing can't continue if they are to make a play for a postseason spot.