Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are in trouble. They have won just a single game since last November and have started this season 0-3. After two losses by margins of less than a touchdown, the Buffalo Bills dismantled them on Monday Night Football, 47-10.

Doug Pederson's job security is destabilizing and Lawrence, once seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the game, has been a massive disappointment. The state of the franchise is extremely dire and, even with the possibility of some help through a midseason trade, they have no other option but to band together and try to get back on track.

“No one's coming to save us,” Lawrence said, according to Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com. Jacksonville's chances of making the playoffs are sinking rapidly.

“It's just one of those times where we don't have any momentum,” the Jaguars quarterback said, via NFL.com. “It seems like everyone takes their turn on making a bad play at the wrong time, including myself. It seems really difficult to go forward. Can't find that rhythm right now, and we all share in it.”

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars must play with more urgency after 0-3 start

The Jaguars, in less than two years, already look out of the running for the division they won in 2022.

Only the lowly Carolina Panthers, in Week 17 of last season, have lost to the Jaguars since last November. Their defense was uninspiring to end last season but has done a fine job to start this one before running into MVP front-runner Josh Allen, which was also partly the result of some crucial injuries.

This team's identity is supposed to be that of an electric offense. Instead, they have short-circuited. Despite a very productive running game to start this season — the Travis Etienne-led charge has posted 5.4 yards per attempt, which ranks in the top five — the passing game has been worse than almost every other team in the league. Lawrence is posting numbers that are worse than even his rookie season. His 4.77 adjusted net yards per pass attempt, completion percentage of 52.8 percent and passing success rate of 36.0 percent are career lows.

The Jaguars blew their chances of keeping Calvin Ridley and have Pro Bowler Evan Engram dealing with an injury but still have Etienne, first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. and veterans Gabe Davis and Christian Kirk. They shouldn’t be this bad. Things won’t get much easier in Week 4 when the Jaguars hit the road again to face the Houston Texans, the new (projected) top dogs in the AFC South.