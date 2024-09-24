The Buffalo Bills dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, coming away with a 47-10 win, and the great game by Josh Allen drew kind words from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James

“I really like watching Josh Allen play football! 🏈” LeBron James wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Josh Allen was asked about James' post after the game, and he gave a simple response.

“That's pretty cool,” Allen said, via Dan Fetes.

Many view Allen as the best quarterback in the NFL outside of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and he showed why against the Jaguars. He completed 23-of-30 passes for 263 yards and threw for four touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 44 yards.

Much of the criticism that Allen gets is due to turnovers, and so far this year, he has not thrown an interception after throwing 18 of them a year ago. So far this season, Allen is making an early case to win the MVP award. There is a long way to go, but Allen is undoubtedly talented enough to pull that off.

Allen is arguably playing the best football of his career so far this season, and many did not believe that would be the case without Stefon Diggs on the team anymore. Instead, he is playing so well without Diggs, and is spreading the ball around to his receivers.

Bills look to build off of 3-0 start with AFC contenders on schedule

After a close call against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1, the Bills have passed every test with flying colors. They dominated the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 2, and then completely blew out the Jaguars in Week 3.

This upcoming week, the Bills will go on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football. Although the Ravens are 1-2 to start the season, they are still viewed as one of the heavyweights in the AFC. If Buffalo can get a win on the road in Baltimore, that would be a statement win.

After that, there are two more games against AFC contenders. The Bills play the Houston Texans on the road after the Ravens game, and then travel to play the New York Jets on the road the week after that. It will be interesting to see how the Bills fare in these next three games. They seem up to the task so far, but even getting two of those games would be huge for Buffalo, especially that game against the division rival Jets.