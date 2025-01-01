ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts will be playing for nothing more than pride when they battle in this Week 18 matchup. The most significant storyline coming out of this game will be the backup quarterback matchup between Joe Flacco and Mac Jones. Jones is attempting to continue his career resurgence, while it could be the final time we see Flacco in an NFL game. The Colts will end up in the middle of the draft thanks to their record, but the Jaguars have some draft implications in this game. There are nine teams within one game of the first to ninth draft slot. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Colts prediction and pick.

Jaguars-Colts Last Game – Matchup History

The Jaguars won the first matchup of this season in a thrilling shootout. Jacksonville outlasted Indianapolis 37-34 in a game where they were 3.5-point favorites. It was the Jaguars seventh win in the past ten games against the Colts, and they are on a three-game winning streak dating back to the first matchup of last season. The Jaguars scored 30+ points in all three of those matchups.

The quarterbacks showed out in their first matchup, with Joe Flacco throwing for 359 yards and Trevor Lawrence throwing for 371. The Jaguars held a 13-10 lead after the first half and a 20-10 lead going into the fourth. However, both offenses exploded in the fourth quarter, recording five touchdowns and two field goals to turn the game into a shootout. The Jaguars hit a field goal with 17 seconds remaining to take the three-point victory.

Overall Series: Colts 27-20

Here are the Jaguars-Colts NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Colts Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Indianapolis Colts: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 45 (-110)

Under: 45 (-110)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Colts

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

Mac Jones stepped in nicely after Trevor Lawrence had gone down with an injury. The Jaguars have won two of their last four games, both coming against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars have been good against the AFC South and could continue it in this game. Lawrence has plenty of success against the Colts over their last three meetings, so it'll be interesting to see if the scheme will carry over to Jones.

Why The Colts Could Cover The Spread/Win

Could this be the final game of Joe Flacco's career? Anthony Richardson will be out of this matchup with a back injury, so the Jaguars will see Flacco for the second time this season. Flacco starred in the loss, throwing for 359 yards and three touchdowns. It isn't the only big game for Flacco this season, as he stepped in for Richardson last week and threw for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Most thought we saw Flacco's last game two seasons ago, but he received another contract this season after his run with the Browns in 2023. This will likely be the end for Flacco, and what better way to go out than a win in his final game?

Final Jaguars-Colts Prediction & Pick

It won't be the most meaningful game to watch between these two teams unless you're a Ravens fan who wants to see Flacco's probable last game. It feels like a perfect story for him to go out with a win after two surprising seasons to end his career, and we'll take the Colts to get the job done for the backup quarterback.

Final Jaguars-Colts Prediction & Pick: Colts -5 (-110)