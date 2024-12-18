ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back again for NFL Week 16 as we're set to bring you our betting predictions and picks for this upcoming tilt between two teams at the bottom of the AFC. The Jacksonville Jaguars (3-11) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-12) as both teams hope to avoid the worst record in the NFL. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Raiders prediction and pick.

Jaguars-Raiders Last Game – Matchup History

The Raiders last faced the Jaguars in Jacksonville during Week 9 2022 in a 27-20 win for the Jaguars. The Raiders led the game at halftime 20-10 after a pair of touchdowns from Derek Carr to Davante Adams, but the Jaguars managed to score 17 unanswered points in the second half to notch the comeback win. Travis Etienne found the end zone twice during that game and totaled 108 yards on the ground. It marked the second-straight win for the Jaguars over the Raiders and we should be in for another exciting and unpredictable meeting during this one.

Overall Series: Jacksonville Jaguars lead the series 6-4.

Here are the Jaguars-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Raiders Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -104

Las Vegas Raiders: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Raiders

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT

TV: CBS

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jacksonville Jaguars most recently dropped their Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets 32-25. Despite tying the game at 25-25 during the final minutes of the fourth quarter, their defense couldn't fend off the Jets during their late-game drive to win. The Jags are now just 1-6 over their last seven games and they're already looking forward towards the offseason. With Las Vegas, Tennessee, and Indianapolis remaining on their schedule, however, they could stand to gain some momentum heading into next season with all three being winnable matchups.

Expand Tweet



A big positive for the Jaguars last week was quarterback Mac Jones' willingness to throw the ball and continue to do so following his two interceptions. While it wasn't a perfect performance, he totaled 294 yards passing, 105 of which went to rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. His constant involvement in the passing game is what gave the Jaguars a chance against the Jets, so expect both him and Travis Etienne to see an expanded role as they try to take some of the pressure off Mac Jones.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raiders most recently fell to the Atlanta Falcons 15-9 in Week 15, marking their 10th consecutive loss and tying for the second-longest losing streak in franchise history (13, 1962). They're on their way to earning the first overall pick as they'll contend with the New York Giants, so it'll be interesting to see how Coach Antonio Pearce handles these final few games for his team. Quarterback Desmond Ridder is likely to find himself under-center once again, looking to build upon his 208 yards passing with a touchdown. He also threw two interceptions which proved to be costly during the single-score game.

Expand Tweet



At this point, the Raiders don't have much to look forward to besides the NFL Draft. It'll be interesting to see how they handle the Maxx Crosby injury moving forward and whether we'll see him in a Raiders uniform sometime in the future. Their last draft pick, Brock Bowers, has been the best player on the team all season and recently broke the rookie receiving record for most receptions by a tight end. He should be in line for another big performance against a Jaguars team that's been allowing tight ends to feast all season.

Final Jaguars-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The last two meetings between these teams have been decided by a touchdown or less and with the betting odds sitting where they are, we should be in for another close game in the AFC. While they're underdogs on the line, we give the slight edge to the Jaguars due to having more weapons on the offensive side of the ball and an experienced starter in Mac Jones under center.

While they haven't put up much of a fight against better teams in the NFL, the Jaguars have managed to score points against bad defenses and we like their chances to get in the end zone more comfortably than the Raiders in this one. Let's roll with Jacksonville to win this game outright.

Final Jaguars-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville Jaguars ML (-104)