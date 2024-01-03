We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jaguars-Titans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jacksonville Jaguars will head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium with a playoff spot on the line. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Jaguars-Titans prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Jaguars defeated the Carolina Panthers 26-0 in Week 17. Ultimately, it was 9-0 at halftime. But the Jags pulled away in the second half. Significantly, CJ Beathard managed the game efficiently by going 17 for 24 with 178 yards passing in place of an injured Trevor Lawrence. Travis Etienne Jr. rushed 16 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Evan Engram had six receptions for 60 yards. Calvin Ridley had four catches for 39 yards. Additionally, the defense was amazing, notching six sacks and forcing a turnover.

The Titans fell 26-3 to the Houston Texans in Week 17. Initially, it was 3-0 Texans after the first quarter. The Titans fell apart in the second quarter. Ryan Tannehill went 16 for 20 with 168 yards passing. Also, Derrick Henry rushed 12 times for 42 yards. Deandre Hopkins had seven catches for 72 yards. Overall, the Titans were terrible on third down, going 1 for 12. They also had just 187 total yards on offense with one turnover. Likewise, they allowed six sacks. The Titans also lost the time of possession 33:11-26:49.

The Titans lead the all-time head-to-head series 34-24. Also, the Jags are hoping for the second sweep in a row against the Titans as they dominated them earlier this season. The Jags have won three in a row. Conversely, the Titans are 6-4 in 10 games between the teams.

Here are the Jaguars-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jaguars-Titans Odds

Jacksonville Jaguars: -5.5 (-105)

Tennessee Titans: +5.5 (-115)

Over: 39.5 (-115)

Under: 39.5 (-105)

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans Week 18

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread

The Jaguars are hurting at the wrong time. However, there is hope on the horizon, as there is a chance that Lawrence will play in Week 18 against the Titans as the Jags try to make the playoffs.

Lawrence has passed for 3,736 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Also, he rushed 67 times for 329 yards and four scores. The running game has been key to the success all year. So far, Etienne has rushed 251 times for 951 yards and 11 touchdowns and needs just 49 yards to get to 1,000. Etienne has caught 53 passes for 446 yards and one score. Meanwhile, Ridley has 70 receptions for 910 yards and seven touchdowns. Engram has 104 catches for 774 yards. But the biggest news may be the possible return of Christian Kirk. Unfortunately, he has been out with a groin injury for several weeks. The Jaguars would love to have him back as he has 57 receptions for 787 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense played amazingly well last weekend. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going. Josh Allen has 41 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks, and one interception. Also, Travon Walker has 26 solo tackles and nine sacks. Foyesade Oluokin has been good, with 108 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception. Meanwhile, Darious Williams has 43 solo tackles and four interceptions.

The Jaguars will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently. Then, they must avoid the letdown and stop the Titans from moving the ball against them.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans are just waiting for this season to end. Unfortunately, it has been plagued by terrible offense and numerous injuries. They hope their offense can at least give them a good last game.

Tannehill will look to make a good impression in what will possibly be his last game for the Titans. Now, the trick is to be efficient and show other NFL teams what you can do. Henry will finish another season with over 1,000 yards, as he currently sits at 261 rushes for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns. Likewise, Hopkins had a solid first year with the Titans, securing 68 catches for 1011 yards and six touchdowns. But no other receivers came close to being a threat.

The defense did not do as well as many predicted. Yet, there were three guys who had done well. Denico Autry has 30 solo tackles and 11.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Harold Landry III has 45 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks. Arden Key has 13 solo tackles and six sacks.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can establish the running game. Remember, all the wins over the Jags have centered around big performances from Henry. Does he have another big game in him?

Final Jaguars-Titans Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars are trying to make the playoffs and can either get in as a division champion or a wildcard. The Titans are horrible. However, they also would like to eliminate the Jaguars. Expect this to be a closer game than many anticipate.

Final Jaguars-Titans Prediction & Pick: Tennessee Titans: +5.5 (-115)