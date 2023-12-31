The Jacksonville Jaguars won't have Trevor Lawrence on Sunday against the Panthers. But the team may get him for a Week 18 game.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in unfamiliar territory. The Jaguars are without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence for a Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The team may have Lawrence in Week 18, per NFL Network.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Jaguars won’t have QB Trevor Lawrence today, but he has a chance for next week; Meanwhile, Russell Wilson will be the No. 2 QB for the #Broncos today. pic.twitter.com/PEechgwsGT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2023

Lawrence has quickly become the face of the Jaguars franchise. He's started virtually every game for the Jaguars over the last three seasons, leading the team to the AFC playoffs. Lawrence is down with a shoulder injury that will keep him out of a game Sunday against the lowly Carolina Panthers.

The Jaguars are resting Lawrence in the hopes that backup quarterback C.J. Beathard can get the team a victory over Carolina Sunday, keeping the team in the driver's seat in the AFC South. Beathard hasn't started a game in the NFL since he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers back in 2020. He has a 2-10 career record as a starter in the NFL. Beathard has played as a backup to Lawrence this year, most recently in a loss to Tampa Bay.

In 15 games this season, Lawrence has thrown for 3,736 yards, with 19 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. He's guided the Jaguars to a 8-7 record, but the team has lost four games in a row. The team is in a three-way tie with the Texans and Colts for first in the AFC South standings. The Jaguars plan to use Lawrence in their final regular season game in Week 18 against the Titans if they need to win to reach the playoffs, per NFL Network.

The Jaguars and Panthers kick off at 1:00 Eastern on Sunday. Carolina is 2-13 on the season.