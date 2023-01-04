By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Boston Bruins are looking borderline unstoppable thus far into the 2022-23 NHL season, but their strong start may have just hit a road bump. While the offense has been on a tear, breakout forward Jake DeBrusk is set to miss extended time after suffering a fractured fibula. According to Frank Seravalli, DeBrusk did not make the trip out to Los Angeles ahead of the Bruins’ game vs. the Kings on Thursday and figures to be sidelined for a significant chunk of time due to the injury.

Via Seravalli on Twitter:

“No shock given that he didn’t accompany [NHLBruins] out west, but I’m told Jake DeBrusk has a fractured fibula that will keep him out.”

It’s a huge blow for the Bruins and for DeBrusk, who has broken out in a major way this year. The 26-year-old has racked up 30 points in 36 games this year, on pace for a career-high in both goals and assists. He has 16 goals and 14 assists thus far into the season. His previous career high in scoring was his rookie season back in 2017-18 when he logged 43 points in 70 games. His highest goalscoring tally was 27 (2018-19) and his career high in assists is also 27 (2017-18).

Prior to the injury, DeBrusk was on pace to surpass both tallies with ease in 2022-23, though that’s now up in the air given his status.

Just last season, DeBrusk was considered a major trade deadline candidate, having expressed his desire to move away from Boston. That sentiment is almost surely lost given how he’s fit in this year.

The Bruins are off to a 29-4-4 start this season, boasting the best record in the NHL. DeBrusk was third on the team in points, trailing David Pastrnark (55) and Brad Marchand (31).

It’s unclear when DeBrusk will be able to return to action for the Bruins, but his absence will be a big loss for the league’s hottest team.