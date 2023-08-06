It was Jake Paul's right hand that's led to so much of his success in his boxing career. However, against Nate Diaz, it was his left hook that proved to be the key to victory.

Paul returned to winning ways after earning a wide unanimous decision win over the former UFC star in their 10-round cruiserweight boxing match last night in Dallas, Texas.

He managed to hurt Diaz early in the first round only for the latter to weather the storm. Diaz slowly grew into the fight before a left hook from Paul saw him hit the canvas in the fifth round.

That left hook proved to be key for Paul throughout the 10-round contest as he hurt Diaz multiple times with it.

I told y’all I was going to walk the dog. pic.twitter.com/zgVfRT6U4a — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 6, 2023

The former Disney star later revealed post-fight that the left hook was always there for him because Diaz wasn't defending it at all. Instead, the Stockton native was mainly defending Paul's right hand.

“He just wasn't defending it,” Paul told ESPN. “He was defending the right more, the straight punches. So I was just coming around the guard and throwing the right to the body.”

Despite hurting him multiple times — as well as landing 140 power punches out of a total of 174 strikes — Diaz was able to keep fighting and last the distance.

Paul would also reveal no other opponent of his had taken as much damage as Diaz did.

“He's tough. He's real tough,” Paul said. “That's what he's known for. But tough in this sport doesn't work.

“I knocked him down, won basically every round, but he's a warrior. I had him hurt in the first round, he kept on coming. No one's taken that much damage.”