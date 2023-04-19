Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Jake Paul is one of the biggest internet sensations today due to his YouTube channel and exhibition fights against various professional fighters. But while Paul has had tremendous success in terms of his social media career, beside him is a woman who also has the accolades to show for. Let’s get to know more about Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

Jake Paul’s Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam reportedly met on Instagram and started sending personal messages to each other. Afterwards, their online interaction eventually blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Jutta Leerdam was born on December 30, 1998, in ‘s-Gravenzande, Netherlands. Jutta studied in Hogeschool Rotterdam High School. After graduating high school, she attended Johan Cruyff Academy of the Hanze University of Applied Sciences in the city of Groningen. Here, she studied commercial economics.

However, as early as 19 years old, Jutta already represented The Netherlands speed skating national team. In 2017, she made her mark in the international stage by becoming a junior world champion at the 2017 World Junior Championships. A year later, Jutta finished as runner-up in the 2018 edition held in Salt Lake City. In addition to this, Jutta also ruled the ISU Junior World Cup.

After making her mark in the international scene, it wasn’t surprising to see Jutta opting to go professional as a skater. As a result, Jutta suited up for professional skating club, Team IKO.

However, among her achievements as a speed skater, none were greater than her 2022 Winter Olympic stint. While representing the Netherlands in speed skating, Jutta immediately made her presence felt in her first Winter Olympic Games held in Beijing. The Netherlands skater brought home a silver medal to her home country. Around the same time, Jutta also came out as a champion in the 1,000-meter world meet in the 2020 and 2023 editions.

Although Jutta confessed that she first played ice hockey, speed skating was simply a more attractive sport for the Olympic silver medalist.

In an interview with Daily Mail, Jutta admitted “I played hockey for eight years. I enjoyed it, but I have never been a team player. I regularly had to sit on the reserve bench. The individual aspect of skating appeals to me.”

Aside from a successful speed skating career, Jutta has also earned a huge following in social media. The decorated speed skater already has over 4.2 million followers on her Instagram account. With her rise in popularity, it isn’t a surprise that the Olympic silver medalist earned several endorsement deals. In the past, she has worked with Air Up Europe, Dior, Thinkwise, foodspring, and Team Jumbo-Visma schaatsen. But more importantly, Jutta also graced the cover of Elle Netherlands in the magazine’s June 2022 edition.

In terms of love life, Jutta initially dated fellow speed skater and Olympian Koen Verweij. In fact, the Olympic gold medalist only had good things to say about Jutta’s skills on the ice.

Verweij mentioned “’I have trained with many women, but I have never seen them like Jutta before.”

But despite having similar lifestyles and interests, Jutta and Koen eventually called it quits in August 2022. In late 2022, Jutta and YouTube sensation Jake Paul started communicating on Instagram. Eventually, the two would become romantically linked with one another after they were spotted dating in Miami, Florida.

Weeks after Jake suffered his first loss as a fighter against Tommy Fury in a pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia, Jake and Jutta went official on Instagram. In addition to this, Jake didn’t hide his admiration for Jutta. He credits her for helping him move on after the heartbreaking loss via split-decision.

In a YouTube video, the online vlogger/boxer announced “It’s been so refreshing, She’s a world champion, and I’ve just been so amazed by her and her work ethic and how much of an angel she is. She’s one of the most pure-hearted human beings that I have met in my life, so genuine, and she has just changed my perspective and helped me coming out of this loss when I was in a dark place. She really was there talking about her losses and was able to relate to those things and what I was going through. So she’s been such a blessing; Jutta if you’re watching this. hi. You’re amazing.”

If that wasn’t enough, Jutta has remained supportive in Jake’s fighting career. The Olympic silver medalist was spotted while the YouTube personality was sparring against Kill Jasper. This was in preparation for his much-anticipated bout against Nate Diaz.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jake Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.