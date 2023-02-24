Jake Paul is certainly one of the more controversial millionaires on the planet. In this post, we’re looking at Jake Paul’s net worth in 2023, which sits at $30 million as he gets set to fight Tommy Fury.

Jake Paul’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $30 million

Jake Paul’s net worth in 2023 is $30 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. It should be noted that this is a rough number, as the polarizing star is currently earning huge paydays in the world of boxing while expanding his brand.

His antics have made him a celebrity beyond just the YouTube realm. He began his career on YouTube and Vine in 2013, where he blew up to be one of the most popular people on the platform. He eventually got his own Disney Channel show and has even become a semi-famous boxer.

All these sources of income have made him plenty of money, and he’s one of the most lucrative online celebrities of the digital age. This net worth will likely only continue to go up as long as the 26-year-old plays his cards right.

Jake Paul has a constantly fluctuating net worth because of the volatility of internet celebrity. His career path is an obvious example of that. Beginning at Vine, he quickly got very popular. At his peak, he had well over a million followers on Vine and was one of the most popular people on the entire app. Then, Vine was abruptly shut down and Paul lost a massive following.

Jake’s next venture was YouTube. He began his YouTube career during his time on Vine, but he truly blew up there after the closure of Vine. Jake and his brother Logan Paul were some of the most popular individuals on all of YouTube.

Jake Paul continuously grew in popularity over the years at YouTube. He started Team 10, a group of people who lived in a house together and did YouTube video. They were a collection of hype beasts who did a variety of videos from pranks to story-time videos. Paul reached the height of his YouTube fame in 2018 but has remained somewhat steady since then. His personal page has 20.3 million subscribers, while the Impaulsive page has 4.41 million subscribers and features weekly celebrity interviews. He also has his BS w/ Jake Paul podcast.

Paul has been involved in a number of controversies. There have been accusations of racism, sexual assault, and other such rumors with a variety of legitimacy and severity behind them. He was hated across YouTube even before the accusations, but the accusations drove many over the edge. Paul also even took part in a fake wedding to fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau for clout.

During his YouTube fame, Paul earned himself a spot in a more traditional spotlight when he landed a role on a Disney Channel Show. Bizaardvark was a show aimed at Paul and Disney’s shared audience of preteens. The show received mixed reviews and ratings, but Paul enjoyed the continued stardom.

In 2018, Jake Paul entered the sports world as a boxer. In his first amateur fight, Jake fought Deji Olatunji as an undercard for his brother Logan’s fight against KSI, Deji’s brother. Jake won the fight by TKO in the fifth round.

Jake Paul then made his pro boxing debut in 2019 against YouTuber AnEsonGi and won by TKO. Since then, Paul has defeated Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice), and Anderson Silva in boxing matches, putting him at 6-0. Next up is Tommy Fury on Feb. 26, a fight that has been a long time coming.

In addition to boxing, Paul is now getting into the MMA game. He signed a deal in early 2023 with the Professional Fighters League and will play a key role with the company.

Paul has also gotten involved in plenty of other ventures in sports business in recent years. He founded an anti-bullying charity in 2021, the Anti Fund venture capital brand in 2021, Most Valuable Promotions in 2021, and a sports media and betting company (Betr) in 2022. Amanda Serrano was signed to MVP in 2021, and Paul was the promoter behind her fight against Katie Taylor in 2022.

Jake Paul came in at No. 10 on Forbes’ Top Creators list for 2022 and No. 46 for The World’s Highest-Paid Athletes with $38 million in earnings. His fights bring him gobs of money, and he also has his numerous other revenue streams as well. Did you know that he’s also a rapper with multiple singles?

The Problem Child is ready to make more waves against Tommy Fury as he continues his boxing career. Whatever you think of him, he’s certainly making a name for himself in this world.

Nevertheless, were you at all surprised by Jake Paul’s net worth in 2023?