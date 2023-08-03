Jake Paul is considered as one of the most polarizing social media figures today. Although he displayed questionable behavior in the past, Paul has also made waves as a boxer that defeated the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson and MMA fighters Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. However, he did lose a fight against Tommy Fury and has threatened to retire if he loses his upcoming fight to Nate Diaz.

Given Paul's reputation, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jake Paul's $16 million mansion in Dorado, Puerto Rico.

After selling the Team 10 mansion in 2021, Jake Paul followed the footsteps of his brother Logan Paul in settling down in Puerto Rico. The polarizing YouTube sensation picked up a massive estate in Dorado. For the property purchase, Paul shelled out $16 million.

Here are some photos of Jake Paul's $16 million mansion in Dorado.

Photos courtesy of: Insider

Paul's latest mansion encompasses 12,800 square feet of living space. It includes eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Inside the mansion, there are several features for Paul to enjoy. These include an elevator, a welcoming waterfront walkway, a basement transformed into a game room, a music studio, a movie theater, a spacious living room that shares the same floor as an eat-in kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, and a master bed suite with an enormous walk-in closet where Paul stores his stacked shoe collection. The main bedroom also has easy access to the garden, which contains an outdoor shower.

While the interior of the mansion is ultimately stacked, the amenities don't stop there and extend to the outdoors. The property's backyard features a good-sized swimming pool, an outdoor lounge area and a garden filled with green spaces. However, Paul did reveal plans of converting the garden space into a basketball court.

With a home like this, it's easy to tell why the YouTuber and boxer decided to move out of the Mainland U.S. In fact, the Puerto Rico mansion probably serves as Paul's safe haven away from his bashers.

Paul is easily one of the most controversial social media stars. However, he does bag huge paychecks from online platforms and his career as a professional boxer. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Jake Paul has a net worth of around $60 million. As a result, Paul can certainly afford to live in a luxurious estate in Puerto Rico. And certainly, Paul's girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, enjoys visiting there.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jake Paul's $16 million mansion in Dorado.