Jake Paul in talks to fight Anderson Silva in epic boxing match

Jake Paul is still looking for his next opponent in the ring. After failed attempts to square off with Hasim Rahman Jr. and heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s half-brother, Tommy Fury, Jake Paul appears to be on course for a showdown with MMA legend Anderson Silva, according to Ariel Helwani.

“Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul pro boxing match discussions are serious and ongoing but nothing is official right now, sources say. Fight would be contested at 185 pounds, I’m told. Developing story. We should know more by the end of the week.”

Paul has an undefeated professional boxing record of 5-0-0, including four wins by way of knockouts. The last time he stepped inside the ring, he defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via knockout in a rematch back in December 2021. The first time they fought in August 2021, Jake Paul defeated Woodley via unanimous decision.

If Paul’s fight against Anderson Silva gets an official designation, then Anderson would be the third Jake Paul opponent who’s got legitimate MMA background. Apart from Woodley, Paul also beat Ben Askren (TKO) in April 2021. But Silva could be a different story for Jake Paul.

Silva, while already 47 years of age, showed that he could still hurt people when he knocked out Tito Ortiz in a boxing fight in September 2021. He also fought and beat former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr before the Ortiz bout. Anderson Silva has not officially declared his retirement from the MMA, though he has already been released by the UFC in 2020 following a loss to Uriah Hall.