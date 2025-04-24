ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Anthony Yarde (26-3) and Lyndon Arthur (24-2) look to put their rivalry to rest with a trilogy bout on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn. It's time to continue our boxing odds series with an Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur 3 prediction and pick.

Yarde, 33, enters the trilogy as the winner of the second fight. He is currently riding a three-fight win streak and is 6-1 in his last seven bouts. His lone loss in that frame came against former unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. Since breaking through as a title contender in 2019, Yarde is 8-2 in his last 10 fights, including the losses to Beterbiev and Arthur.

Arthur, 33, has fought six times since the second fight with Yarde, going 5-1 in that time. Like Yarde, Arthur's only loss in that frame came against a unified divisional champion and consensus top-five pound-for-pound fighter in Dmitry Bivol. Since losing to Bivol, Arthur is coming off a split decision win over Liam Cameron in June 2024.

Here are the Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur 3 odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur 3 Odds

Anthony Yarde: -850

Lyndon Arthur: +520

Over 7.5 Rounds: -112

Under 7.5 Rounds: -112

How to Watch Anthony Yarde vs. Lyndon Arthur 3

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Co-main event ring walk (estimated): 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: DAZN pay-per-view

Why Anthony Yarde Will Win

After a close first fight, Yarde won the rematch in decisive fashion. He picked Arthur apart, constantly moving forward until he found the kill shot in the fourth round. It was not a clean knockout, but the visibly hurt Arthur did not look like he wanted to continue. Three years later, both men have made several technical improvements but still take largely the same approach.

On paper, Yarde has a fairly large size disadvantage to overcome. Arthur is four inches taller than him, with a couple of inches longer reach. But that factor was hardly in play in the rematch, as Arthur never got off his back foot and constantly looked to clinch and go toe-to-toe with Yarde despite the physical discrepancies. Yarde will win that battle nearly every time, and Arthur has taken the same approach in each of his previous fights.

Neither fighter is very defensively sound, but Yarde has the speed and power advantages on his side. Arthur won the first fight by keeping his range, but could not keep Arthur off of him in the rematch. He is taller, but does not know much about distance management, and struggles every time Yarde gets past his jab.

Why Lyndon Arthur Will Win

Yarde won the rematch, which puts recency bias on his side, but Arthur still has a win over him. Yarde is the better fighter in the trenches, but when Arthur was able to keep him at range, his jab could not miss. That was still true in the rematch, but he decided to repeatedly initiate clinches for reasons only known to him.

When Arthur won the first fight, he practically did so with just his left hand. It was essentially a full fight with solely a jab, as he claimed to have broken his hand during warm-ups. As odd as it was, it showcased Yarde's limitations and struggles to close the distance. That is not to say that Arthur should only throw jabs, but he is significantly more effective at range when he is able to stay on the outside.

Arthur is not the fastest puncher, but his jab routinely finds the mark whenever he throws it. Yarde's guard is constantly vulnerable up the middle, particularly when he lunges into close range. If Arthur can time his straight shots and refrain from clinching as often as he tends to, he can easily frustrate Yarde with his movement and long jab.

Final Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur 3 Prediction & Pick

Recency bias is prominent in this trilogy, making the line far wider on Yarde's side than it probably should be. But even if the line was closer, not enough has changed in the last three years to swing the fight in favor of Arthur. Neither man has picked up any meaningful wins since then, making it difficult to gauge their progress, but Yarde has shown slightly more fundamental improvements lately.

Arthur's entire training camp for this fight should have been on keeping his distance, but he hardly stays true to that approach. His habit of clinching is a frequent thorn in his side and led to his direct downfall against Yarde in the rematch. Yarde is faster, more powerful, and stronger than Arthur, and has recently discovered his love of body attacks. Against a tall opponent like Arthur, those could be a key weapon.

If Arthur can stay on the outside and pepper Yarde with his jab, he could certainly win this fight and the series. He has just not shown the ability to do so since their first meeting. Both men are 33 years old, but they look like two fighters trending in opposite directions. Arthur has been knocked down twice in his last three fights and is coming off his longest layoff since his fight after losing the rematch against Yarde.

Final Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur 3 Prediction & Pick: Anthony Yarde by KO/TKO (-230)