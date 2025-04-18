ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

For the second time in six months, Ben Whittaker (8-0-1) and Liam Cameron (23-6-1) will meet in the ring to settle their feud. It is time to continue our boxing odds series with a Ben Whittaker-Liam Cameron 2 prediction and pick.

Whittaker, 27, is the undefeated prospect who was supposed to walk through Cameron in the first bout. Though the weird fight did not go his way, Whittaker remains undefeated with an impressive highlight reel to his name.

Cameron, 34, does not have the shiny record to match Whittaker, but gave the prodigy everything he could handle for five rounds. Before the controversial ending, many believed Cameron was getting the better of the exchanges. However, the veteran has not had his hand raised since March 2023, going over two years without a victory.

Here are the Ben Whittaker-Liam Cameron odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Ben Whittaker-Liam Cameron 2 Odds

Ben Whittaker: -300

Liam Cameron: +215

Over 8.5 Rounds: -310

Under 8.5 Rounds: +225

How to Watch Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Main event ring walks (estimated): 5:45 p.m. ET / 2:45 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: Sky Sports

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access / Save $30)*

Why Ben Whittaker Will Win

As the younger fighter with more prestige, Whittaker has the physical advantages over Cameron. His hand speed is what initially dazzled fans, but he also has a decisive athleticism and footwork edge over Cameron. Those advantages allowed him to get ahead of Cameron early in the first fight as he danced around the ring and got all of his shots off while establishing his range.

Even with Cameron sharing the ring with Whittaker for five rounds, it takes a round or two to adjust to his type of hand speed. Some questioned how seriously Whittaker took the first fight with Cameron, but those queries are no longer present ahead of the rematch. Despite walking out for just his 10th professional fight, Whittaker is fully aware of how much is on the line for him in his professional career.

For what it's worth, Whittaker tends to do his best work responding to adversity. After receiving a silver medal at the Olympics, Whittaker responded with a strong start to his professional career. Now, coming off a fight many saw as his first unofficial loss, he stayed off social media and went viral for his vastly improved physical shape during fight week.

Why Liam Cameron Will Win

Despite the handful of former champions Cameron has faced, he continues to call this fight the biggest of his career. As a fighter with a well-known checkered past, the 34-year-old called the matchup “life or death” for his career, saying he has never prepared more for a bout in his life.

The first round against Whittaker did not go well for him, but Cameron was fully in cruise control after that. Despite fighting with a noticeable speed and athleticism disadvantage, Cameron appeared well prepared for that aspect. Once he got his timing down, Cameron could not miss with his right hand and had Whittaker deep in the most trouble of his young career.

As the fighter who had momentum on his side at the time of the awkward stoppage, Cameron figures to enter the rematch with the upper hand. The odds suggest this, having shortened substantially from the first fight. He will need to get his timing down again, but Whittaker's lack of head movement and exits at times left him wide open to counters. Six months does not seem to be nearly enough time for any of his issues to improve enough to face the same opponent.

Final Ben Whittaker-Liam Cameron Prediction & Pick

Nothing about the weird build to this fight favors Cameron. As the fighter seven years older, rematches tend to go against those in his position. The publicized contract dispute lasting into fight week seems to also be affecting Cameron more than Whittaker. The situation is not ideal for anyone entering a fight with an undefeated prospect, but Cameron does not seem to have any doubts on his mind, calling the matchup the biggest of his career.

Even with the confusion with the rounds in the fight, the bigger question should be Whittaker's decision to sign with BOXXER. The self-proclaimed “next generation promoter” has seemingly failed in all aspects of handling this bout with arguably their most popular athlete. While a loss is not devastating to Whittaker, giving him just six months to address the clear issues that caused him to struggle against Cameron is less than optimal.

This fight should still be Whittaker's, but there is too much value on Cameron's side to ignore. The veteran had a perfect game plan for the first fight and had Whittaker in a total state of confusion by the fifth-round stoppage. As well as Whittaker seems to have prepared for the rematch, Cameron has as well.

Final Ben Whittaker-Liam Cameron Prediction & Pick: Liam Cameron (+215)