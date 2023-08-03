Jake Paul returns to boxing action when he faces former UFC star Nate Diaz in a 10-round, 185-pound boxing match taking place this Saturday in Dallas, Texas. While most would assume the result would go the same way as other Paul fights when he faces an MMA fighter past their prime, Diaz is different in that while he's making his professional debut, he primarily uses a boxing style (unlike Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren et al) and has been around the sport for more than a while. And so, it's not as foregone a conclusion as other Paul fights.

But with that said, who are the top fighters — both in MMA and boxing — picking to emerge victorious? Here's a look at some of the most prominent names in the combat sports world and who they're predicting to win between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz.

Which fighters are predicting Jake Paul to win?

Dustin Poirier is a prominent MMA name picking Paul to win, but him aside, it's mainly boxers who are leaning towards “The Problem Child” to come out on top against Diaz.

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier

“Nate has good boxing but it is unorthodox. With boxing gloves things are different, timing is different and range is a little different. Jake is a big atheltic young kid, if I had to put money on it I would put it on Jake.

“I've been around both guys, Jake is a lot bigger than me and he's explosive. He hasn't been doing it that long but all it takes is one punch from a guy like that.”

Former super middleweight boxing champion Carl Froch

“I would expect Jake Paul to beat Nate Diaz in the boxing ring. On the street or in the cage, Jake Paul hasn’t got a chance, Nate Diaz would absolutely slaughter him.

“…It’s an interesting one, but I’ve got to make Jake Paul the favorite because I just think that a decent boxer beats a top MMA fighter in a boxing ring.”

Former cruiserweight boxing champion Tony Bellew

“I just think he’ll [Paul] beat him on points. Nate’s very, very tough, even if it is in a boxing match. He’s extremely tough, takes a good shot on the whiskers, he’s been clocked by an awful lot of people who area quite heavy-handed.

“Conor McGregor’s one of [the] most accurate punchers, strikers in the world, regarding whether it’s boxing or MMA and he [Nate] took on McGregor shots clean on the whiskers a couple of times, to be fair, so I’d be surprised if he actually knocked him spark out. Former two-weight boxing champion Carl Frampton “I like Jake Paul, he's grown on me a lot and I like Nate Diaz, I think he's a bit of a madman and I think he can box a bit,” he told SecondsOut. “I said Nate Diaz [would win] before I saw him on the pads, but I've changed my opinion and I think Jake Paul.”

Which fighters are predicting Nate Diaz to win?

Diaz, however, has a few former colleagues in the UFC who are picking him to win including longstanding MMA rival Conor McGregor.

Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor

“I fancy him (Nate) for it, to be honest. Your man [Paul] is a bit windy. The other cat is a bit windy, you know. But, he’s a donkey. That guy is a donkey, the other cat.

“A donkey has a kick as well, so you’ve just got to be wary of that. But I just think it should be Nate (winning).”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping

“I think Jake Paul is gonna come in, he's gonna look very dangerous early — I think he's gonna learn from the Tommy Fury fight — …He's gonna look better, it's only when you lose that you improve.

“The longer the fight goes, Nate Diaz starts to take control, he never gets tired, and I think Jake Paul gets defeated once again — Nate Diaz gets the job done via decision.”

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

“Originally, I would go for Nate Diaz, but Jake Paul has been proving himself. I think you really have to count him in, he has proven that he’s a boxer now. He’s not just a YouTuber, he’s a legit boxer now. I count him in, but I’ve still got Diaz.”

Former UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal

“Jake's been competing and Jake's naturally a lot bigger. But all that being said, I just think Nate finds a way to tough guy it out and just beat up Jake, break him down. I think Jake will run a lot. Maybe if they made it ten rounds, it might be more beneficial for Nate… Nate will ultimately have the advantage in the cardio department. Very interesting fight.”