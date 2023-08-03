Jake Paul seeks redemption in perhaps the biggest fight of his professional boxing career. ‘The Problem Child' is coming off his first career boxing loss (Tommy Fury). The social media influencer-turned-Disney-star-turned-boxer returns to the ring on Saturday to take on another UFC legend, Nate Diaz, in the main event of a night packed with boxing action. With that said, let's take a closer look at the main event matchup between Paul and Diaz.

When and Where is the boxing match?

Paul vs. Diaz will be a cruiserweight bout with a catchweight agreement of 185 pounds. The match is set for eight rounds with 10-ounce gloves. The two will square off at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on August 5th at 5:00 p.m. (PT).

How to watch Paul vs. Diaz

The fight will be aired exclusively on PPV through ESPN+ and DAZN. The pay-per-view is $59.99 dollars with an ESPN+ subscription. If you don't already have a subscription, you can purchase the match for $69.98. You can also watch the fight by ordering through DAZN for $59.99, where you would get your first-month subscription for just $0.99.

Jake Paul's fighting career

Paul rose to stardom not as a boxer, but instead as a social media influencer on Vine. The Cleveland, Ohio native then acted on the Disney show Bizaardvark before starting his boxing career in 2018. He began his career with wins over Youtuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Paul (6-1) has found success fighting former MMA fighters in the boxing ring. He's beaten former MMA icons Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley (twice) and Anderson Silva, with four of his wins coming via knockout.

After four straight wins over MMA competition, Paul aimed his focus on his boxing career. On January 27th, 2023, Paul lost by split decision to Fury. After losing his last match to Fury, Paul returns to his roots of fighting MMA stars.

Coming off a loss, this fight could make or break Paul's career. While he still has a number of impressive wins under his belt, many question the validity of his wins due to the fact most of his fights were against inexperienced boxers. Another loss would be very detrimental to his reputation as a boxer.

Paul recently graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. He is one of the most polarizing figures in sports and is at a crucial point in his career. After his lone loss, Paul made changes to his training team. The expectation is that the help he received from new trainer Theo Chambers and Hall-of-Famer Shane Mosley will give him the push to take the next step in his career.

Nate Diaz's fighting career

The bout will be Diaz's first career boxing match, as well as his first fight outside of the UFC in 15 years. Diaz was a fan-favorite MMA fighter, known for his ability to take a beating and keep going.

Diaz has a number of celebrated fights throughout his career, including matches against high-profile legends like Jorge Masvidal and Donald Cerrone. He handed Connor McGregor his first-ever UFC loss. Diaz is 22-13 in his MMA career.

Diaz has made it known that this is a one-time boxing match, and then he will likely return to the UFC.

The Rest of the fight card

Title Fight: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy, 10 rounds for Serrano's undisputed women's featherweight title.

Shadasia Green vs. Olivia Curry, 10 rounds, women's super middleweights.

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva, 8 rounds, lightweights.

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa, 8 rounds, welterweights

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens, 6 rounds, super middleweights.