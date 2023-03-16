Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Georgia Bulldogs football star Jalen Carter entered the offseason as a potential No. 1 draft pick. However, during the time of the NFL Scouting Combine, a warrant came out for Carter’s arrest due to an incident in correlation with the death of former Georgia teammate Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy.

Carter was released from jail, returned to the Combine, and had his Pro Day recently, and now plea details have been released, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.

“News: Jalen Carter has entered a deal with Athens-Clarke County solicitors, per his lawyer. Carter has pled no contest and will receive 12 months probation, pay a $1,000 fine, perform 80 hours community service and finish a driving course. Carter will receive no jail time.”

Jalen Carter will not go to jail but will pay a fine, do community service, be on probation, and finish a driving course. Carter’s attorney released a statement that “should debunk false information that spread online and in the media.”

Statement from top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter’s attorney, Kim T. Stephens, confirming Carter entered no-contest pleas to two misdemeanor charges today and saying his actions “did not cause the tragic accident” that took a teammate’s life. pic.twitter.com/9KPsCTe0pP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2023

Jalen Carter’s Warrant

The arrest warrant circulated for matters due to racing and reckless driving charges in the same incident that resulted in the tragic death of Willock and LeCroy.

Georgia HC Kirby Smart backed Carter amid the tough situation, and his return to the Combine was quicker than expected, and he will avoid jail time, which certainly is good news for teams looking to draft him.

Jalen Carter’s Disappointing Pro Day

Carter held his Pro Day recently, and the former potential top pic in the 2023 NFL Draft did not live up to expectations. He came in nine pounds heavier than before, and he looked gassed and tired in a majority of the drills, which is a huge concern for teams interested in him.

Carter also didn’t do skill drills, which was a surprise, and he was unable to finish the positional drills due to cramping and heavy breathing.

Jalen Carter going through bags today at Georgia’s Pro Day 😬 Carter was reportedly “unable” to finish drills today due to cramping. pic.twitter.com/rjJgkdsrSS — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) March 15, 2023

Nonetheless, Carter’s tape from Georgia speaks volumes, and he should have no problem going in the top 10 despite everything that happened.