Jalen Green‘s game is winning both on and off the court as he forges a connection with Basketball Wives star Draya Michele. In a surprising turn of events, the young basketball sensation has proven his prowess extends beyond the game, as he finds himself in the company of the renowned Draya Michele, Barstool Sports reports.

Draya Michele, 38, Spotted Out With NBA Player Jalen Green, 21 😳 pic.twitter.com/MdjjHbFBff — Raphouse TV (RHTV) (@raphousetv7) August 5, 2023

Initially, Green's talents might have been underestimated, prompting an overdue apology from those who failed to fully grasp his potential. He stands as one of the NBA's rising stars with a promising career ahead, and his recent interaction with Draya Michele adds an intriguing dimension to his journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Draya Michele (@drayamichele)

The news of their growing closeness follows a viral video featuring Jalen Green and former teammate Josh Christopher engaged in playful roughhousing. While the duo's antics garnered attention, Green's focus seems to have shifted toward a burgeoning relationship with Draya Michele.

It's worth noting that Jalen Green and Josh Christopher, although no longer teammates due to a trade, share a history that traces back to their high school days. The video showcased their camaraderie, albeit in an unconventional manner that raised eyebrows within the basketball community.

Jalen Green To Josh Christopher 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/EOxv7rrqas — …. (@YourLoadIng) July 3, 2023

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson expressed his surprise at the video's content, highlighting that such behavior was unheard of during his basketball camp experiences.

Now, the spotlight is on Jalen Green's connection with Draya Michele. The pair's camaraderie has ignited speculation, considering the slight age difference and Draya's status as a well-known figure. Nonetheless, it seems that fans and observers are content to let the relationship evolve without unnecessary interference.