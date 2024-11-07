It will be one of the biggest, if not the biggest, matchups in Week 11 of college football when No. 11 Alabama (6-2, 3-2 SEC) and quarterback Jalen Milroe head into Death Valley to take on No. 15 LSU (6-2, 3-1 SEC). The Crimson Tide just barely snuck into the Top 12 of Tuesday's initial College Football Playoff rankings, while the Tigers are the third team out. This weekend's matchup is being considered playoff elimination game between the two SEC powerhouses.

Both Alabama and LSU have fallen short of the high expectations placed upon them this season, with each team already carrying two losses. This is particularly unfamiliar territory for Alabama, which rarely had two-loss seasons under Nick Saban. Now, under new head coach Kalen DeBoer, they face the possibility of a third loss with a month of play still remaining.

Some transition struggles were to be expected, but the noticeable regression of Milroe, who began the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate, has been surprising. Since the Georgia game, the Crimson Tide quarterback’s stock in the Heisman race has plummeted.

Nonetheless, we’ll see what adjustments coach DeBoer has made to help his quarterback after a week off. With that in mind, let’s dive into our bold predictions for Milroe as he faces LSU in Week 11.

Jalen Milroe can't avoid LSU pass rush, gets sacked at least three times

This isn’t a positive bold prediction for the Alabama quarterback, but given how the offensive line has struggled to protect Milroe this season, here it is. No, Alabama’s offensive line hasn’t been as problematic as, say, Colorado’s this season. However, the Crimson Tide front has allowed Milroe to suffer 16 sacks, an issue that’s carried over from last season.

What’s even more troublesome is that Alabama now heads into Death Valley—one of the toughest environments in college football—to face LSU, the nation’s sixth-best team in sacks. The Tigers have reached the quarterback 28 times this season, averaging 3.5 sacks per game.

This could be the game’s defining battle. Milroe might be running for his life, as this will likely be one of the toughest defensive fronts he’ll face all season. He’s been sacked in all but one game and has taken two or more sacks in four games. We’re predicting three sacks against LSU.

Jalen Milroe rushes for at least 80 yards and a two touchdowns

If Milroe is indeed going to be on the run all night, then besides taking sacks, he’s likely to make some positive plays too. LSU has struggled against mobile quarterbacks this season. When facing South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers, the Gamecocks rushed for 243 yards and four touchdowns. In LSU’s last game against Texas A&M, Marcel Reed helped the Aggies rack up 242 rushing yards (62 of his own) and, more importantly, three touchdowns on the ground.

Milroe has proven he can be one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country. He’s already rushed for 380 yards this season, with three games of 70 or more yards and five games with multiple rushing touchdowns. Don’t be surprised if he has another one of those performances against LSU on Saturday night.

Jalen Milroe completes at least 20 passes, throws for 200 yards and connects with Ryan Williams for a touchdown

For Alabama to win in Week 11, Milroe will simply need to be at his best. That means making dynamic plays with both his legs and his arm. This doesn’t mean the quarterback has to throw for 300 yards, but completing a high percentage of his passes for at least 200 yards should put the Crimson Tide in a strong position to win.

It helps that Milroe has one of the best young receivers in the country in Ryan Williams, whom he’s grown accustomed to relying on this season. The freshman has scored in all but one game this season and typically racks up 50 or more yards each outing. They should connect for another score facing the Tigers.

Does all of this guarantee an Alabama win? Playing at LSU at night with high stakes won’t be easy. But if the offense can avoid costly mistakes, limit penalties, and keep Milroe mostly upright, a Crimson Tide win is very possible.