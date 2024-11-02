College GameDay will be on hand for one of the best rivalries in the SEC.

The ESPN crew is heading to Death Valley in Week 11 for a massive clash between LSU football and Alabama football in Baton Rouge:

The Tigers have a bye in Week 10 but will be hungry to get on the field again after a tough loss to Texas A&M in Week 9. Bama also doesn't play until Week 11 again but made a statement last Saturday, blanking Missouri 34-0. Both programs sit at 6-2 and are ranked in the top 20.

College GameDay is always extremely exciting and creates an electric atmosphere for fans before kick-off. They're in University Park for a showdown between Penn State and Ohio State this week. In Week 9, the crew was in Bloomington, Indiana where the unbeaten Hoosiers dominated the Washington Huskies.

LSU football hasn't had much luck in this matchup in recent memory. Alabama has won 11 of the last 13 meetings, including a 42-28 victory last season in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers' last win vs the Tide came in 2022 in Death Valley though by a score of 32-31 in overtime. Given how inconsistent Bama has looked at times, this could be a close game. LSU is no pushover.

It'll be an important contest for both teams as a spot in the expanded College Football Playoff is still up for grabs. Given the weapons on both sides, we could see a high-scoring affair. LSU is averaging 32.8 points per game (34th in the country) while Alabama is putting up 37.6 points per contest (18th in the nation). Defensively, the Tigers and Crimson Tide do give up points. It will be high-scoring if it goes anything like the last two meetings.

Kick-off on College GameDay next Saturday is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET at Tiger Stadium. We all can't wait to see how this one unfolds in Death Valley.