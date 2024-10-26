Alabama football has a huge SEC showdown on Saturday with the Missouri Tigers. Both teams enter the game with a Top 25 ranking, and aspirations to make the SEC title game. The loser of this matchup is more than likely out of the race for the league title, especially Alabama. The Crimson Tide enter the game with a 5-2 record.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe faces pressure to win this game and keep his team in the running for a College Football Playoff appearance. The play caller has 1,722 yards passing this season with 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Here are some bold predictions about the Crimson Tide quarterback ahead of this SEC battle.

Jalen Milroe will throw for 300 yards and attempt more than 40 passes

Desperate times for Alabama football require desperate measures. The Crimson Tide are already at two losses and in danger of free-falling out of the conference race, as well as the Associated Press Top 25 rankings.

Due to that fact, Alabama's offense will have the ball in Milroe's hands on nearly every snap against Missouri. The Crimson Tide quarterback attempted 45 passes in a loss to Tennessee on October 19. In that game, Milroe threw for 239 yards and just one touchdown.

The quarterback will be flinging the ball again on Saturday against Missouri. The Alabama secondary has struggled this season, and Missouri has one of the best wide receivers in the country in Luther Burden. Alabama will more than likely need Milroe to throw at least 300 yards in this game to get a win on Saturday.

Milroe is due for a performance like that. He hasn't thrown for more than 300 yards in a contest since October 5 against Vanderbilt. He finished that contest with 310 yards passing, to go with a 75 percent completion percentage.

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer says his quarterback is due for a big game.

“I already heard in the locker room from our players. They understand the big picture is one thing. In order to make the big picture relevant, we have to take care of what’s in front of us,” DeBoer said, per the Sporting News. “We have to continue to build, do what the championship teams do, build on what championship-caliber teams do, build on your belief, build on your intensity and everything that you do. And then just have some grit.”

Here's another bold prediction about Milroe heading into Saturday's showdown.

Jalen Milroe will lead Alabama to victory

Alabama's back is against the wall. In circumstances like that, true champions find a way to win games. That is what is going to happen Saturday for the Crimson Tide and Milroe.

The quarterback has taken nine sacks in the last three games. He's also thrown six interceptions in the team's last four games. Recent times haven't been kind to him.

Those disappointments will energize Milroe on Saturday. The quarterback will lead the Crimson Tide to a victory at home over a banged up Missouri team. A victory will not guarantee Alabama a chance at an SEC title, but it will definitely give the team some much needed confidence.

“I firmly believe this team is capable of that. We just got to jump over that line, that is a fine line, of winning and losing, what it takes to be great. And we have the people here that are going to work hard, do everything they can within their means to make that happen. So I’m excited to get back to work,” DeBoer added.

Alabama football plays Missouri Saturday at 3:30 Eastern. Missouri enters the game with a 6-1 record, with its only loss to Texas A&M.