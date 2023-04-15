Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Minnesota Timberwolves absolutely collapsed earlier this week against the Los Angeles Lakers, forcing them into a do-or-die Play-In game Friday evening against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns already battling injuries, Anthony Edwards may be in the same boat.

Speaking on ESPN ahead of tip-off, analyst and former player Jalen Rose said he’s heard rumblings that Ant is playing through some health issues after an absolute stinker in Los Angeles where the third-year guard had just nine points in 42 minutes of action.

Via ClutchPoints:

“I’ve been watching Anthony Edwards since he was in high school, at Georgia & in the league. I believe that was the worst game [vs. Lakers] that he’s ever played… I’m hearing rumblings that he’s fighting through some nagging injuries.”

"I've been watching Anthony Edwards since he was in high school, at Georgia & in the league. I believe that was the worst game [vs. Lakers] that he's ever played… I'm hearing rumblings that he's fighting through some nagging injuries." — Jalen Rosepic.twitter.com/bjPCyXRWsm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While that may be true, Rose did say he believes Ant will bounce back with a huge game at home versus Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. with Minny’s playoff hopes on the line. In fairness, it doesn’t get much worst than Tuesday evening for the former first-overall pick.

Edwards was 3 for 17 from the field and 0 for 9 from long range in a contest where the Timberwolves really needed him to step up. Regardless, they still had a legitimate chance to win but 20 turnovers indeed came back to haunt Chris Finch’s group.

To be frank, most players at this stage of the year are dealing with aches and pains. You just need to fight through them. Sounds harsh, but that’s just the way it goes after already playing 82 games. That’s unless you’re talking about a serious injury. It doesn’t sound like that’s the case for Anthony Edwards, though.

The winner of Timberwolves vs Thunder moves on to face the Denver Nuggets in the first round.