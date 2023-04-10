Anthony Edwards continues to impact the league as one of its most exciting players to watch and now he’s getting the Marvel Treatment on his signature Adidas shoe, giving him the title of the real-life Ant-Man. Adidas Basketball partnered with Marvel Studios and made a BYW Select PE in an Ant-Man colorway for Edwards. His long-time nickname has been “Ant” and he debuted these sneakers at All-Star weekend, catching the eyes of basketball and Marvel fans alike. A few months later, Adidas will make the sneakers available to the public as they release today, April 10, 2023.

Ant Man x Ant Man 🐜​ In collaboration with @marvel, @theantedwards_ introduces the official "Ant Man" BYW SELECT colorway, inspired by the Marvel superhero and Ant's long-time nickname. Available now on https://t.co/UoZlZDvrs2. #SELECT #adidasBasketball pic.twitter.com/QidyNdS9Lt — adidas Basketball (@adidasHoops) April 10, 2023

Adidas and Marvel collaborated to create Ant-Man sneakers for Anthony Edwards 🔥 (Via @adidasHoops ) pic.twitter.com/vzThDfTwo0 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 10, 2023

The popular comic features a superhero who’s capable of shifting shapes and shrinking to the size of an ant. While the Minnesota Timberwolves guard certainly isn’t a small player by any means, he plays with strength beyond his frame and moves fast enough to be mistaken for the real Ant-Man. The shoes will feature a black/red/dark silver colorway, based on Ant-Man’s suit. The shoe has a solid rubber midsole, perfect for impact upon landing and traction on the court. The hallmark detail of the sneakers will feature removable and replaceable patches featuring the Ant-Man logo, a Marvel logo, and Anthony Edwards’ signature logo.

Edwards first debuted the sneakers at All-Star weekend where they drew a ton of attention from sneakerheads. Edwards has worn the model of shoe for the majority of this season. The former No. 1 overall pick is having a stellar sophomore season, averaging 24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 4.4 APG. The Timberwolves will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers on April 11 for the play-in tournament and the right to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. Can Edwards channel his inner Ant-Man and lead the Timberwolves to a heroic run?

Grab your pair here as they’re currently available on adidas.com for $150 USD.