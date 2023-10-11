Mason Greenwood, once capped by England but facing uncertainty within the Three Lions' ranks, may see his international career resurrected in an unexpected turn of events. Jamaica has invited the talented forward, allowing him to represent the Caribbean nation on the international stage.

Greenwood's journey on the international scene was briefly interrupted when he appeared for the England senior side in 2020 but faced an early exit from the squad after breaching Covid quarantine guidelines. After an internal investigation at Manchester United, he recently moved to Spanish side Getafe.

Recognizing Greenwood's Jamaican heritage, Jamaica has explored the possibility of his international allegiance, a move permitted under FIFA rules. The Jamaican Football Association must formally appeal to FIFA to request Greenwood's eligibility to represent their national team. Jamaica's head coach, Heimir Hallgrimsson, expressed interest in having Greenwood on their side, highlighting the desire to bring the best talent to the Jamaican team.

While the future of Greenwood's international career with England remains uncertain, the opportunity to represent Jamaica could offer a fresh start for the talented forward. Jamaica already boasts a squad with several England-based players, including Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, Ethan Pinnock, and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Getafe's sporting director, Ruben Reyes, emphasized that the signing of Greenwood was treated like any other player acquisition. The forward joined Getafe on a year-long loan, and while discussions regarding his future continue, the club expressed excitement and determination to secure his services. Greenwood's international journey has taken a surprising turn, offering a new chapter with Jamaica, a prospect that could see the young forward don the Jamaican colors in future international competitions.