Mason Greenwood, the talented forward loaned out by Manchester United to Getafe, has already made a significant impact at his new Spanish club, even before making his debut on the pitch, reported by GOAL. The 21-year-old starlet, who remains under contract with Manchester United until 2025, has been making headlines in Spain for his impressive off-field presence.

Greenwood's move to Getafe, on a season-long loan, follows a period of inactivity at Manchester United, where he has not played for the Premier League giants since January 2022. This hiatus was prompted by a long-running internal investigation that began after his arrest on suspicion of attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. These charges were eventually dropped in February 2023, allowing Greenwood to focus on resurrecting his professional career.

Upon his arrival at Getafe, Greenwood has achieved a remarkable feat by breaking the club's shirt sales record. More ‘Greenwood 12' jerseys were sold within a week of his signing than any other player in the club's history. This demonstrates the enormous excitement and anticipation surrounding the young English talent.

Greenwood's unveiling ceremony drew a crowd of approximately 4,000 enthusiastic supporters, underscoring the high expectations Getafe fans have for their new signing. The forward could potentially make his highly anticipated debut for the club in their upcoming clash against Osasuna this Sunday.

In addition to his growing popularity, Greenwood is enjoying considerable support from both Getafe and Manchester United. United is financing his accommodation in Spain, providing a 24/7 translator service, and facilitating regular visits from friends and family. Furthermore, Manchester United continues to cover the majority of Greenwood's salary.

As the loan agreement extends through the 2023-24 campaign, discussions regarding Greenwood's long-term future at either Getafe or Manchester United remain pending. Nevertheless, Mason Greenwood's early impact at Getafe suggests that the young Englishman is poised for a successful chapter in his career with the Spanish club.