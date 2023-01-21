The Denver Nuggets got their ninth straight win on Friday against the Indiana Pacers and it came on the heels of a huge performance from Jamal Murray. Murray finished the game with 17 points, ten rebounds and 14 assists in the win. That was Murray’s first triple-double in his career as per the Twitter page StatMuse. Nuggets center and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic is usually the one putting up triple-doubles but this time it was Murray’s turn to get in on the act.

Jamal Murray tonight: 17 PTS

10 REB

14 AST First career triple-double. pic.twitter.com/hWBsncfId2 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 21, 2023

This has been a bounce back season for Jamal Murray after he missed all of last season while recovering from an ACL injury. He first stepped into the spotlight back during the 2020 bubble when he had a breakout postseason performance. During the Nuggets 2020 playoff run to the Western Conference Finals, Murray averaged 26.5 points per game, 4.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 50.5 percent from the the field and 45.3 percent from the three-point line.

The 2020-21 season was when Murray suffered the ACL injury. This season, he has returned in a big way. He’s averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from the three-point line. He’s the Nuggets second-leading scorer behind Nikola Jokic and their second-leading assists guy behind Jokic as well.

This season, the Nuggets have had a phenomenal first half of the year. They are currently 33-13 and in first place in the Western Conference standings. This is a team that certainly championship aspirations and they have as a good a team as anybody in the West.