Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala says “it’s a pity” that sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić was sacked hours after an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.
Bayern secured the German championship in the final minutes of the season on Saturday with Jamal Musiala securing a 2-1 win over Cologne with a late goal for the team to finish ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Despite the championship, Musiala expressed sadness on the decision by the organization.
Jamal Musiala: “Salihamidžić out? He brought me to Bayern. I'm very grateful to him for everything and I think it's a pity he's leaving…”, told Sport1. 🔴⭐️ #FCBayern
FC Bayern had new contract proposal ready for Musiala; talks have to re-start with new director now. pic.twitter.com/a5OkdxWto7
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023
“Salihamidžić out? He brought me to Bayern. I’m very grateful to him for everything and I think it’s a pity he’s leaving…”, he told Sport1.
Musiala, who is one of the most promising young players in the world, has been a regular with Bayern Munich this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions. The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists, and he is clearly seen as a key part of Bayern’s future.
It remains to be seen who will replace Hasan Salihamidžić as sporting director. Bayern have not yet announced a successor, but they are expected to appoint someone who can help the club negotiate a new contract with Musiala.
Former Germany goalkeeper and then-CEO Oliver Kahn was also relieved of duties on Saturday evening with the dust still settling on a dramatic finale to the season. He made more than 350 appearances for Bayern, and was once a team-mate of Salihamidzic.
Both Kahn and Salihamidžić had been under pressure following Bayern’s dip in form this season. The Bundesliga title race was the closest in years after Bayern had comfortably won the previous 10, while there were quarterfinal exits in both the Champions League and German Cup.
Vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen will take over from Kahn, while Salihamidzic’s replacement is yet to be appointed.