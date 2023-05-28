Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala says “it’s a pity” that sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić was sacked hours after an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.

Bayern secured the German championship in the final minutes of the season on Saturday with Jamal Musiala securing a 2-1 win over Cologne with a late goal for the team to finish ahead of Borussia Dortmund on goal difference. Despite the championship, Musiala expressed sadness on the decision by the organization.

Jamal Musiala: “Salihamidžić out? He brought me to Bayern. I'm very grateful to him for everything and I think it's a pity he's leaving…”, told Sport1. 🔴⭐️ #FCBayern FC Bayern had new contract proposal ready for Musiala; talks have to re-start with new director now. pic.twitter.com/a5OkdxWto7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

“Salihamidžić out? He brought me to Bayern. I’m very grateful to him for everything and I think it’s a pity he’s leaving…”, he told Sport1.

Musiala, who is one of the most promising young players in the world, has been a regular with Bayern Munich this season, making 33 appearances in all competitions. The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists, and he is clearly seen as a key part of Bayern’s future.

It remains to be seen who will replace Hasan Salihamidžić as sporting director. Bayern have not yet announced a successor, but they are expected to appoint someone who can help the club negotiate a new contract with Musiala.