Ja’Marr Chase’s hilarious celebration with Joe Burrow after playing hero vs. Saints

Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is clearly one of the best at his position in the NFL. He is one of the keys to the Cincinnati Bengals success as they attempt to defend their AFC Championship.

The star receiver caught 7 passes for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns, including the game-winning 60-yard TD reception with 1:57 left in the fourth quarter. Chase caught a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow and raced down the sidelines for the impressive touchdown.

Chase also demonstrated a post-game victory celebration by performing a griddy with a bit of a limp as he walked towards the Bengals lockerroom.

The griddy has been popularized by Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Chase’s college teammate at LSU, but the Cincinnati star has shown he can perform the dance as well. He grabbed his hamstring as he finished his dance, pantomiming a muscle pull.

The Cincinnati Bengals started the season slowly by losing their first two games, but they have won three of their last four games and will be in a position to build on that when they host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7.

Ja’Marr Chase beat Saints cornerback Bradley Roby and then ran past safety Tyrann Mathieu on the game-winning play, and the Saints were not able to respond with a big offensive play of their own.

Burrow completed 28 of 37 passes for 300 yards with 3 touchdowns and he did not throw an interception. He also ran for a 19-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins also played a big role for the Bengals as each receiver caught 6 passes.