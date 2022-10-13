The Cincinnati Bengals are aiming for a bounce-back victory as they travel to Louisiana and face the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome in Week 6. The Bengals are coming off a tough loss in Week 5 and hope to move up in the AFC North. Here are our Bengals Week 6 predictions as they take on the Saints.

Just when things seemed to be on the up and up for the Bengals, they saw their two-game winning run end in Week 5 after a hard-fought 19-17 loss to their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the Saints are fresh from prevailing in a shootout with the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32. It wasn’t the most beautiful of victories, but the Saints will take what they can get.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Bengals in their Week 6 game against the Saints.

4. Run game rebounds

In Week 5, the Bengals couldn’t get much going on the ground. They did have some success in the second half, but it wasn’t anything to write home about. Bengals RBs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine combined for just 95 yards, which just won’t cut it. Strangely enough, that was already their highest combined total of the season so far, and yet, it’s still not at the level where it should be.

In Week 6, both Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine should perform better. We expect them to bounce back and combine for more than 100 yards this week against the Saints. Take note that the Saints allow 130.0 rushing yards per game, so this is a realistic target to shoot for. The Bengals should also produce one rushing TD here.

3. Tyler Boyd will go for 100+ yards

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes in wide receiver Tyler Boyd, and Boyd should convert everyone else. Of course, as long as he actually receives the ball.

Keep in mind that Boyd has only 15 receptions on 23 targets in five games. That is the lowest work rate he has had in the league since his first two seasons. In last week’s defeat to the Ravens, Boyd saw just four targets, collecting three receptions for 32 yards.

Take note as well that Boyd had a lifetime average of almost seven targets each game until falling below five this year. Frankly speaking, the Bengals haven’t been utilizing him well enough, and that should change starting this week.

Boyd has already surpassed 100 yards in one game this season, and he should do it again in Week 6.

2. Joe Burrow returns to Louisiana and goes off the rails

Joe Burrow returns to the Caesars Superdome. Remember that before joining the Bengals, Burrow was the star QB of none other than the LSU Tigers. Burrow will be in very familiar territory in the Superdome. In fact, the last time he was there, he was smoking a cigar following LSU’s 2019 championship triumph.

The connection between Joe Burrow and cigars started long before he won the 2019 national title with LSU.@RossDellenger has the smoky origin story https://t.co/KKx3YAl67Y pic.twitter.com/gTgTEQ6bIM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 11, 2022

Will it be a good homecoming, though? Or will it be a rude awakening?

It seems like after five games, the Bengals just don’t have the same magic that helped them reach the Super Bowl last season. Much of the blame has been hurled at Burrow, but he cannot be expected to save the day alone.

This is especially true in the face of erratic pass protection, an ineffective ground game, and too many wasted plays. For instance, against the Ravens in Week 5, it was difficult to watch a 15-snap drive just fizzle out after the Bengals found themselves with first-and-goal from the Baltimore 2-yard line.

The Bengals blew too many opportunities in that game. Heck, they’ve blown too many opportunities this season. Yes, Burrow plays a big part in it, but it’s not all on him. He’s talented as heck, but even he cannot carry this team by his lonesome.

Having said that, the Bengals are trending up, their Week 5 result notwithstanding. We expect Burrow to have a victorious return to Louisiana. He knows his way around the field and the town like the back of his hand. The Saints have a defense that is middling, which Joe Cool should exploit. He’s ready to reign once more.

We anticipate him gaining 260 yards or more with two touchdowns, no interceptions, and three sacks.

1. Bengals get their third win of the season

Despite the fact that these two teams have identical records, we feel the Bengals have the edge here. Sure, the Saints are riding high after their dub last week, but remember that their only two victories this season have come against the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons. Both are from the finest the NFL has to offer.

On the other side, the Bengals have beaten the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets before just falling short of outlasting the AFC North-leading Ravens last weekend. The Bengals have been far from flawless, but they have been far more consistent than the Saints.

Also, keep in mind that the Saints’ mediocre defense has given up the sixth-highest total points this season so far. That surely has Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati offense salivating. Unless the Bengals have an absolutely catastrophic performance, they should win on the road here.