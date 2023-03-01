It’s officially March, which means that NFL free agency is just around the corner. There are plenty of great players that are about to hit the open market, which means their current teams are trying desperately to keep them in town, while the rest of the teams across the league are preparing their pitches. One of the top players in the league that is nearing free agency is cornerback Jamel Dean, who is currently a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In four seasons, Dean has become an important part of the Bucs secondary and arguably their best corner. This season, the 26-year-old posted 46 tackles, two interceptions and a solid 77.4 grade from PFF. Additionally, his young age is also a huge plus, as he is several years younger than other top corners on the market, such as 29-year-old James Bradberry and 30-year-old Marcus Peters.

Tampa Bay would love to keep Dean in the fold for the foreseeable future, but it may not be possible. The Bucs are almost $60 million over the salary cap for next season, and will have to make several moves just to get under it. Dean will easily command a deal of $15 million or more annually, which will likely be outside the Bucs’ price range. It’s not impossible for him to return to Tampa, but it doesn’t seem very likely.

So, where else could Dean land if he doesn’t re-sign with Tampa? Let’s take a look at three potential landing spots for the young cornerback this offseason.

The Philadelphia Eagles had arguably the best overall roster in the NFL this season, and nearly rode it to a championship. However, that roster will look very different next season, as they have several key free agents this offseason. The list of Eagles about to hit the market includes Miles Sanders, Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, James Bradberry and more. With the Eagles having just over $1 million in cap space, most of these players probably won’t be back.

For the purposes of this discussion, Bradberry is the most intriguing name on that list. Philadelphia’s defense was the best in the league against the pass in 2022, allowing just 171.6 yards per game. Losing Bradberry would put a huge dent in that pass defense, and the Eagles need to either re-sign him or sign a replacement.

If Bradberry ends up leaving in free agency and they can make the money work, the Eagles should absolutely consider signing Jamel Dean. He is younger and put up similar numbers this season, so he should thrive with an outstanding defense around him.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In recent years, the New England Patriots have become a team that relies on its defense to win games. The Patriots had one of the better defenses in the league in 2022, finishing eighth in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed. Even with stars like Stephon Gillmore and J.C. Jackson heading out the exit door in recent seasons, Bill Belichick has still kept his defense strong.

This offseason, New England has a few more key defenders scheduled to hit free agency. A key player in that group is cornerback Jonathan Jones, who emerged as the team’s best corner in 2022 with 11 passes defended, four interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The Patriots have enough cap space to bring Jones back, currently being about $36 million under the cap. However, they have never been afraid of letting their top free agents walk, so there’s no guarantee he returns.

If New England can’t bring Jones back, then Jamel Dean could be a suitable replacement. The two have similar enough production and should command similar contracts, but Dean is three years younger. There’s a big “if” in this scenario, but it definitely could happen.

The previous two teams on this list had already strong defenses, so adding Dean would be adding to a strength. This is not the case for the Detroit Lions, though; in fact, it’s actually quite the opposite. The Lions had the worst total defense in the league this season, finishing in the bottom five of passing defense, rushing defense and scoring defense. Detroit needs to improve their defense if they want to become a true contender, and adding Dean could go a long way.

Dean would instantly become the top corner for a Detroit team that desperately needs one. Although he’s still relatively young, Dean has enough experience that he can be a leader for the Lions’ younger defensive backs, such as Jeff Okudah and Kerby Joseph. The Lions also have enough money to comfortably sign him, as they are currently $23 million under the salary cap limit.

Detroit finally broke out of the void in 2022, but they still have some work to do to become contenders. With a top corner like Jamel Dean, they can move much closer to their goal of finding their way back into the playoffs.