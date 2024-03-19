It's been a couple of years since Daniel Craig last played James Bond. However, former MCU star Aaron Taylor-Johnson's name has once again entered the fray.
The Sun is reporting that Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role of James Bond. Furthermore, their sources say that Taylor-Johnson will sign in the “coming days.”
“Bond is Aaron's job, should he wish to accept it,” the source said. “The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.
“As far as Eon [Productions] is concerned, Aaron is going to sign his contract in the coming days and they can start preparing for the big announcement,” the source added.
The Sun's report adds that a script is currently being worked on. Additionally, the production of the next 007 adventure will take place at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire.
It's important to take this report with a grain of salt. In February 2024, producer Barbara Broccoli claimed that “nothing is happening yet” vis-à-vis a new James Bond film.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson first gained notoriety for his performances in Shanghai Knights, The Illusionist, and Nowhere Boy. He would go on to star in the Kick-Ass series and the MCU as Pietro Maximoff.
His non-MCU roles include roles in Tenet, The King's Man, and Bullet Train. Coming up, he will star in Sony's Spider-Man spin-off film, Kraven the Hunter, in the title role. He will also star in The Fall Guy and Nosferatu.
The James Bond series
The James Bond series is one of the biggest in Hollywood. Eon has released 25 films to date beginning with Dr. No in 1962.
From 2006-2021, Daniel Craig held down the 007 mantle. His final turn as James Bond came in No Time to Die. It's now time for a new actor to step in, and perhaps Taylor-Johnson is the man for the job.