Unfortunately, it doesn't seem the James Bond franchise is coming back anytime soon.

Daniel Craig's last adventure in the role, No Time to Die, was released in 2021. Since then, the franchise has been radio silent. It's not even known who will take on the mantle next.

And it may stay that way. At a BFI Fellowship event (via Deadline), Barbara Broccoli, who has been involved in the James Bond series since 1983's Octopussy, spoke about the state of it. She claimed that “there’s nothing I can tell you about the next Bond film” and that “nothing is happening yet.”

Sooner or later, we will hear about the progress on the next iteration of the British icon. For now, we will patiently await.

The James Bond franchise

Ian Fleming created the James Bond character in 1953. The inaugural novel in the series, Casino Royale, was released and spawned a mega-franchise. There have been 25 films in the series, with the likes of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Craig holding down the mantle.

As a whole, the 25 films have grossed over $7.8 billion worldwide at the box office. The top earner in the franchise is 2012's Skyfall, which made $1.1 billion worldwide.

Daniel Craig was the most recent James Bond, playing the role in five films. Sean Connery (six) and Roger Moore (seven) are the only actors to play the role more times.

Still, Craig's films were huge hits. He starred in the highest-grossing film in the entire franchise. His other films have made over $3 billion worldwide.